Apple has finally unveiled its long-awaited mixed reality headset, called Vision Pro, marking a significant expansion of the company’s hardware ecosystem.

The Vision Pro will be priced at $3,499, which is more than double the price of Meta’s Quest Pro, indicating that Apple aims to offer a superior product.

The headset features advanced technology, including the M2 chip, micro-OLED displays, and a three-element lens, and it will support Microsoft Office apps, teleconferencing services, and games through a dedicated App Store.

Apple on Monday unveiled its long-awaited mixed reality headset in its most anticipated hardware product launch since Steve Jobs revealed the iPad in 2010.

This marked the expansion of the technology giant’s unrivaled hardware-and-software ecosystem into a new realm of computing. The Vision Pro is also Apple’s biggest attempt at a new product yet from chief executive Tim Cook, who took over from Steve Jobs in 2011.

According to Cook, the launch represented the beginning of a journey to what the company calls spatial computing, predicting it would one day become as important as personal computing on the Mac and the iPhone’s introduction of mobile computing. Cook also said the headset would be used for seamlessly blending the real world with the digital world and was “the first Apple product you look through and not at”.

