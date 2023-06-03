Article summary Zylus Homes and Properties has successfully handed over the highly anticipated Zylus Court house units, marking a significant milestone for the company and its valued subscribers.

The ceremony was attended by esteemed guests and notable personalities, including the CEO and other executives of Zylus Group International.

Homeowners expressed their gratitude and satisfaction with the impeccable quality of workmanship and praised the brand for delivering on its promises, pledging to recommend Zylus Homes and Properties to others.

Zylus Homes and Properties, a leading real estate company renowned for its commitment to tackling the housing deficit in Nigeria by providing affordable homes, has successfully handed over the highly anticipated Zylus Court house units.

The momentous event took place on May 25, 2023, at ZylusCourt Estate, marking a significant milestone for both the company and its valued subscribers. The ceremony was graced by Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye, GCEO of Zylus Group International who began by expressing heartfelt appreciation to the subscribers for their unwavering trust in the brand and their patience throughout the project’s development.

Joining the celebration were notable personalities such as Mrs. Bukola Adeleke, E.D Operations, of Zylus Group International, Mr. Lateef Lawal, Managing Director ofZylus Homes, Mr. Olugbenga Ojo, Group Managing Director, Zylus Group, Mr. Sonekan Wasiu, Executive Director of Finance, and other distinguished guests.

Amidst an atmosphere of excitement and fulfillment, Mr. Ayo Hamzat, a delighted subscriber, received the key to his new apartment and conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to Zylus Homes and Properties. Impressed by the impeccable quality of workmanship invested in the project, Mr. Hamzat praised the brand for delivering on its promises and expressed his satisfaction.

He also pledged to actively recommend the company to potential clients, highlighting his trust in their exceptional services. Mrs. Adeyemi Bolanle, another proud homeowner who received the key to her apartment, shared her journey and the joy of finally owning a home at Zylus Court.

She confessed to initial skepticism due to online scam reports surrounding off-plan projects. Mrs. Bolanle’s however said that her decision to invest with Zylus Homes and Properties has paid off as the company exceeded her expectations.

With heartfelt gratitude, she expressed her appreciation to both the brand and to divine providence for making her dream of homeownership a reality. The successful handover of the Zylus Court house units is a testament to Zylus Homes and Properties’ unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional quality