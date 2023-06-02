The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced that its members will embark on a nationwide strike from next Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

The planned action of the Labour union comes amid fuel shortages across the country occasioned by President Bola Tinubu’s inaugural speech in which he declared that “fuel subsidy is gone”.

The declaration was made by the President of NLC, Joe Ajaero after an emergency meeting of the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) in Abuja.

The meeting was called for deliberation on the fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government and the resultant astronomical hike in the pump price of petrol.

The ultimatum

The NLC President said the government, particularly the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited had up until Wednesday next week to revert to the old price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise referred to as petrol.

Ajaero noted that the failure of the Federal Government to meet the ultimatum would attract an indefinite protest across the country.

This is a developing story…