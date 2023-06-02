Key highlights

The Italian government offers annual grants in favour of international students including those from Nigeria and Italian citizens living abroad.

The grants are available for Masters and PhD programs at Italian higher education institutes.

Applicants are to submit by 2 p.m. CET on June 9, 2023.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI) offers annual grants in favour of international students including those from Nigeria and Italian citizens living abroad for the 2023-2024 academic year to foster international cultural, scientific, and technological cooperation, promote Italian language and culture, and support Italy’s economic system in the world.

Grants are available to pursue study, training, and/or research programs at public and legally recognized Italian higher education institutes.

Level/Field(s) of Study

Eligible for master’s degree

Courses of Higher Education in Arts, Music, and Dance (AFAM),

PhD programs

Research under academic supervision (Progetti in co-tutela) and Italian Language and Culture Courses

Scholarship value/duration

Tuition fees depend on the policy of each university. Recipients may be exempt from paying enrollment and tuition fees. Courses in Italian language and culture that require enrollment fees are not exempt.

Medical and Health Insurance (MAECI)

They will provide recipients with health and medical/accident insurance for the duration of the grant. Pre-existing physical and pathological conditions will not be covered under insurance.

Financial grant recipients will receive a monthly allowance of 900 Euros paid quarterly to their Italian bank account.

Depending on the course, the scholarship will last six or nine months. Renewals are only granted to applicants who demonstrate satisfactory academic progress.

Eligibility

Academic qualifications

Only foreign students not residing in Italy and Italian citizens living abroad with an appropriate academic qualification required to enrol in an Italian university/institute may apply.

Age restrictions

Applications for Master’s degree/Higher education in Arts, Music, and Dance (AFAM) Programmes/Advanced Courses in Italian Language and Culture must not be older than 28 years old by the deadline of this call (born after June 9th, 1994), except renewals.

Except for renewals, candidates for PhD programs must not be older than 30 at the time of application (born after June 9, 1992).

By the deadline, applicants for research projects under academic supervision must not be older than 40 (born after June 9, 1982).

Language skills and proficiency

Applicants must submit a certificate proving their Italian language proficiency to register for an Italian-taught course. The Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) B2 level is the minimal requirement. Candidates may submit a language certification from a language teacher employed by a university department if they have taken an Italian course at the institution.

Applicants must submit a language certificate proving their English language proficiency to enrol in an English-taught course. The Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) B2 level is the minimal requirement. Candidates from nations where English is an official language and who are applying for courses taught entirely in English may be accepted with a self-certification.

Proof of proficiency in Italian is not required for courses entirely taught in English.

Candidates for Italian language and culture courses are required to submit a copy of their language proficiency certificate. The Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) A2 level is the minimal requirement.

There is no requirement for proof of language proficiency for PhD programs or research projects under the direction of academics.

Application Instructions

Applicants must fill out and submit the online application form found on the official website after registering. Applications are to be submitted by 2 p.m. CET on June 9, 2023.

It is important the read the 2023/2024 Call for Applications and visits the official website to access the online application form and for detailed information on how to apply for this scholarship.