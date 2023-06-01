Article Summary

American business magazine, Forbes has released its annual ranking of the World’s Most Valuable Soccer Teams 2023 which sees Spanish side, Real Madrid top the list for the second consecutive time.

In the previous year, the top 20 teams of the world’s most valuable clubs had an average worth of $ 2.53 billion, compared to an average of $ 2.89 billion for this year’s top 20 clubs. Forbes noted that “the increase in values wasn’t fueled by revenue, which increased just 2.5%, to an average of $496 million per team, but rather by the higher enterprise multiples (enterprise value divided by revenue) that buyers are paying for teams.”

For the first time in the history of this listicle, which started in 2004, two teams are worth at least $ 6 billion. European Champions, Real Madrid topping the 2023 Forbes list has a valuation of $ 6.07 billion, which is a 19% increase in value compared to when they topped the list in 2022.

English side, Manchester United are the most valuable club in the Premier League with a valuation of approximately $ 6 billion which is a 30% increase compared to the valuation in the previous year. Other big clubs in the league like Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal also make the top 10.

Since 2004 when Forbes began publication of this listicle, Spanish side, Real Madrid and English side, Manchester United are the only two clubs that have ranked in the top five each time. Over that span, Real Madrid has placed first seven times and Manchester United 11 while Barcelona have topped the list once in 2021.

English side, Newcastle United is the biggest gainer on this year’s listicle, which now has a valuation of $ 794 million, 51% more than last year. Their aberrant increase in valuation is all thanks to their purchase by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund and their qualification for the Champions League this season for the first time in 20 years.

Who are the Most Valuable Clubs?

The world’s 30 most valuable soccer teams are dominated by 12 English teams, 7 United States teams, 4 Italian teams, 3 Spanish teams, 2 German teams and 2 French teams.

The top 10 most valuable clubs are:

Ranking: 1st

Club: Real Madrid

Current Value: $6.07billion

Country: Spain

Ranking: 2nd

Club: Manchester United

Current Value: $ 6 billion

Country: England

Ranking: 3rd

Club: Barcelona

Current value: $5.51billion

Country: Spain

Ranking: 4th

Club: Liverpool

Current value: $5.29billion

Country: England

Ranking: 5th

Club: Manchester City

Current value: $4.99billion

Country: England

Ranking: 6th

Club: Bayern Munich

Current value: $4.86billion

Country: Germany

Ranking: 7th

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Current value: $4.21billion

Country: France

Ranking: 8th

Club: Chelsea

Current value: $3.1billion

Country: England

Ranking: 9th

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Current value: $2.8billion

Country: England

Ranking: 10th

Club: Arsenal

Current value: $2.26billion

Country: England