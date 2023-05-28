Article summary

The Summer Transfer window is set to open on July 1st for international deals as Premier League clubs gear up for the new season, with a focus on strengthening their squads to improve their league positions and perform well in European competitions.

Manchester City clinched their fifth Premier League title in six years, positioning them for a potential treble as they have upcoming FA Cup and Champions League finals. Arsenal secured the second spot on the Premier League table.

The prize money for each club is based on last season’s payments, excluding TV money or incentives for European qualification. Manchester City received £44 million for finishing in first place, followed by Arsenal with £41.8 million, and Manchester United with £39.6 million, among others.

How Much Would Each Club Earn?

The prize money is based on last season’s payments excluding TV money or incentives for clubs that qualified for European competitions.

Position: 1st

Club: Manchester City

Prize money: £44million

Position: 2nd

Club: Arsenal

Prize money: £41.8million

Position: 3rd

Club: Manchester United

Prize money: £39.6million

Position: 4th

Club: Newcastle United

Prize money: £37.4million

Position: 5th

Club: Liverpool

Prize money: £35.2million

Position: 6th

Club: Brighton

Prize money: £33million

Position: 7th

Club: Aston Villa

Prize money: £30.8million

Position: 8th

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Prize money: £28.6million

Position: 9th

Club: Brentford

Prize money: £26.4million

Position: 10th

Club: Fulham

Prize money: £24.2million