Article Summary

Strong Financial Performance: Abbey Mortgage Bank achieved a record pre-tax profit of N827mn in 2022, marking a 25.14% increase from the previous year.

Technological Innovations and Customer-Centrism: The bank is committed to embracing digital advancements and adapting to evolving customer needs.

Recognition and Awards: Abbey Mortgage Bank received prestigious awards for its excellence, including “Best Mortgage Bank, 2022” and “Best Mortgage Bank Brand 2022.”

As a leading financial institution known for its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Abbey Mortgage Bank is pleased to announce it’s upcoming 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for May 31st, 2023.

The Annual General Meeting serves as an important showcase of the Bank’s 2022 financial performance, to discuss strategic objectives and engage with its valued shareholders.

The event will be held virtually and from the Head office at 23, Karimu Kotun Street, Victoria Island Lagos. Attendees and members of the public may tune in online to watch as the board and executive management reflect on the bank’s accomplishments.

Despite economic challenges both domestically and abroad, the Bank has continued its impressive profitable trajectory, generating record revenue for the third consecutive year in 2022, with a pre-tax profit of N827mn, a 25.14% rise from the 2021 position of N661m.

In addition to presenting the financial reports, the AGM will feature comprehensive discussions on Bank’s strides towards technological innovations, customer-centrism, and commitment to sustainable banking practices.

Abbey has increased its brand recognition with notable growth in its professional reputation and closed the year on a high with a BBB investment rating from Augusto & Co., a renowned credit rating agency.

The bank was also recognized for its commitment to excellence, receiving awards for “Best Mortgage Bank, 2022”, “Best Mortgage Bank Brand 2022”, and “Best Mortgage Bank CEO from prominent industry organizations 2022”.

As well as staying dedicated to being at the forefront of industry trends, and adapting to evolving customer needs, Abbey is embracing digital advancements to improve its operational efficiency.

“We are excited to convene with our esteemed shareholders for our 31st Annual General Meeting to provide details of our progressive journey over the past year and plans on what looks like an illustrious future for the banks, and you, our committed shareholder, customers and stakeholders.

We look forward to sharing our accomplishments, and our future strategies and receiving valuable input from our shareholders,” said Mr Mobolaji Adewumi, MD/CEO of Abbey Mortgage Bank.

The bank encourages its shareholders to save the date and tune in to the 31st Annual General Meeting on May 31st, 2023.

The streaming link will be made available at www.abbeymortgagebank.com