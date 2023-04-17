Key Highlights

Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc has released its audited financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022, showing impressive performance across major indices.

The full-year financials, filed by the Bank at Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), showed that interest income rose significantly to N2.03 billion from N1.63 billion recorded in the 2021 financial year, representing 24.53% growth.

This is on the back of increasing inflation which the economy continues to struggle with. The headline inflation rate rose to 22.04% in March, a 0.13% increase from the 21.91% rate recorded in February, according to the latest report published by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday.

The report said the increase was buoyed by the jump in prices of food, housing, fuel and gas, among others. The figure shows a consistent increase in the inflation rate for the last two years.

On a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 6.13% points higher compared to the rate recorded in March 2022 which was 15.92%.

The financial results obtained by Nairametrics showed that the bank reported a 21.89% growth in total operating income from N233.60 million in 2021 to N284.75 million in 2022.

Despite the highly challenging global economic and business environment, Abbey recorded a profit before tax growth of 25.14% to close the year under review at N827.26 million, from N661.19 million recorded in 2021.

Profit after tax (PAT) grew by 23.14% to N766.16 million in 2022, compared to N622.19 million recorded the year before.

Interest income

2022 FY: N2.03 billion

2021 FY: N1.63 billion

Change: +24.53%

Total operating income

2022 FY: N284.75 million

2021 FY: N233.60 million

Change: +21.89%

Total operating expenses

2022 FY: N2.35 billion

2021 FY: N1.52 million

Change: +54.6%

Pre-tax profit

2022 FY: N827.26 million

2021 FY: N661.06 million

Change: +25.14%

Net Profit after tax

2022 FY: N766.16 million

2021 FY: N622.19 million

Change: +23.14%

Bottom line

The growth in pre-tax profits was due to the increase in interest income boosted by loans and advances to customers and credit-related fees and commissions.