The 30th Annual General Meeting of Abbey Mortgage Bank is scheduled to hold on Tuesday July 19, 2022, at our corporate head office, No. 23 Karimu Kotun Street Victoria Island, Lagos by 11am.

As one of the only seven national Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs) licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), Abbey Mortgage Bank continues to lead the industry as an innovator in the Nigerian mortgage sector, not just offering mortgage services but also retail and investment banking solutions, positioning itself as a one-stop-shop for all domestic banking needs.

According to the Managing Director, Mobolaji Adewumi, “2021 was a pivotal and a redefining year for Abbey, as we worked strategically to return the institution back to the path of sustainable profitability. We believe this is only the tip of the iceberg as our projected forecasts, transformation, and tech & innovation strategies for the short to midterm is expected to boost earnings and returns for our shareholders” he added. This will form the basis of the discussions at this year’s AGM.

Other items on the agenda will include the Board of Director’s report on the Company’s activities during the past financial year, the adoption of the audited 2021 Annual Report, the proposed distribution of profit as recorded in the adopted Annual Report, the proposed amount of any dividend to be distributed or proposal to cover any losses and any other proposal by the shareholders and/or Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting will be streamed live on our social media platforms, Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc on YouTube, Facebook, Teams, Zoom, and Instagram. Stakeholders, guest, and other interested participants can join in.

This year marks Abbey’s 30th year of exceptional service in simplifying mortgage, housing, finance & investments to Nigerians. With our strategic partnership with VFD group and a rebranded image, we are poised for improved business growth and productivity in this evolving digital world.