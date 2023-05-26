Article summary

The National Identity Card database (NIN) has hit over 100 million people.

In 2 years & 7 months, the enrolment increased by more than 61 million. Now over 100 million.

According to World Bank, Nigeria is expected to have issued 148 million NIN by June 2024.

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has revealed that enrolment for the National Identification Number (NIN) hit over 100 million people.

This was disclosed by Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami on Thursday evening. The statement revealed that in 2 years, NIN enrolment has risen from 61 million to over 100 million.

Record

According to Pantami, NIMC Identity Enrolments, From 2007 to Oct 2020, which is 13 years, only 39 million Nigerians enroled.

“ Pantami was directed to supervise, from Oct. 2020 to May 2023, which is 2 years & 7 months, and the enrolment was increased by more than 61 million. Now over 100 million citizens are in the database.

The Ministry of Communications in a separate statement appreciated the NIMC Governing Board and Management to His Excellency, President Buhari, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, and Pantami, all Stakeholders and Nigerians as NIN enrollment exist 100 Million.

Backstory

Recall Nairametrics reported earlier this month that Nigeria moved closer to the World Bank’s target under the Digital Identification for Development (ID4D) project as enrolments for the National Identification Number (NIN) increased to 98.7 million in April.

Under the project terms, Nigeria is expected to have issued 148 million NIN by June 2024. However, despite the steady monthly increase in enrolments, the country may still miss the target.

Coming barely a year before the deadline, Nigeria would have to enrol and issue NIN to an additional 49.3 million people over the next 13 months plus to achieve the target. With an average of 1 million monthly enrolments recorded over the last year, hitting 148 million by June 2024 may not be feasible.

What you should know

Aside from issuing NIN to 148 million Nigerians by 2024, Banks listed other targets to include the issuance of NIN to at least 65 million female Nigerians by June 1, 2024, as well as 50 million NIN to children under 16 years of age. However, while the data released by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) did not indicate the number of children that have been captured, it revealed that 42.7 million females had been issued NIN as of April 28, 2023.

Other performance indicators set for the country include the development of pro-poor functional public and private services employing the foundational ID system for authentication and service delivery; NIN enrolments in rural areas; Government personnel trained in best practices for legal and regulatory enabling environments for foundational ID, including privacy and data protection, all of which must have been achieved by June 2024.

Part of the project’s requirements also makes it mandatory for the country to develop “a legal and regulatory framework that adequately protects individuals’ data and privacy.”