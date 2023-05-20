Article Summary

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalization declined by -0.05% to close the week at 52,187.93 and N28.417 trillion respectively.

A total turnover of 3.029 billion shares worth N33.626 billion in 29,505 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange.

FTNCOCOA Plc (+37.50%) led the top gainers while CWG Plc (-25.60%) led the losers chart.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed bearish as the All-Share Index declined by -0.05% in the week ended 19th May 2023. This is following the -0.48% loss recorded in the previous week.

The Market Capitalization lost N14 billion to close at N28.417 trillion as against N28.431 trillion recorded last week.

The month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market is -0.41% while the year-to-date return is +1.83%.

Equity market performance

This is lower than the 3.602 billion shares valued at N36.451 billion that exchanged hands last week in 27,801 deals.

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume traded as 2.095 billion shares valued at N21.847 billion traded in 14,008 deals; thus contributing 69.17% and 64.97% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 398.558 million shares worth N1.185 billion in 3,129 deals. While in third place was the services Industry, with a turnover of 270.111 million shares worth N1.853 billion in 1,317 deals.

The top three equities for the week (measured by volume traded) were Fidelity Bank Plc, Access Holdings Plc, and Transcorp Plc, which accounted for 1.328 billion shares worth N8.159 billion in 5,286 deals, contributing 43.84% and 24.26% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Similarly, 10 indexes finished higher while 7 finished low respectively with the exception of both NGX ASeM and NGX Sovereign Bond indices which closed flat.

NGX TOP GAINERS

FTN COCOA gained 37.50% to close at N0.44 per share

IKEJA HOTEL gained 30.13% to close at N2.03 per share

PZ CUSSONS gained 28.00% to close at N16.00 per share

NGX TOP LOSERS

CWG was down -25.60% to close at N1.54 per share

ARDOVA was down -23.67% to close at N20.15 per share

MAY&BAKER was down -10.11% to close at N4.00 per share

Summary

Forty-four (44) equities appreciated in price during the week lower than forty-eight (48) equities in the previous week.

Twenty-seven (27) equities depreciated in price lower than thirty (30) in the previous week, while eighty-five (85) equities remained unchanged, higher than seventy- eight (78) recorded in the previous week.