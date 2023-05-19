Article summary

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said that many traders are falling victim to fraud because they are unaware of events in the telecom space.

It said there has been an increase in the number of complaints about money being lost to frauds by telecom subscribers.

The telecom regulator, therefore, advised telecom consumers on various ways to keep safe on their phones.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said that traders and market people are more susceptible to fraudulent activities over mobile networks because of their lack of awareness of trends in the telecom space.

The Head of Consumers Affairs at NCC, Mr. Ayanbanji Ojo, stated this at the NCC consumers sensitization program held at Agodi-Gate motors spare parts market on Thursday in Ibadan.

Ojo said that the commission had received several complaints of financial fraud through telecoms platforms, and that informed the decision to sensitize the traders on the various ways to protect themselves against frauds being perpetrated over telecom networks.

He said the event themed “Shine Your Eyes, No Fall Mugu”, was to bring to the attention of the vulnerable traders recent happenings in the telecom space and to expose them to different tricks being used by fraudsters to defraud telecom users.

How to keep safe

Speaking to the traders, Ojo urged them to always keep their Subscribers Identification Module (SIM) cards safe by being wary of free gifts and internet links. He also advised them to use strong passwords and guard against Identity thefts online. Ojo also advised that they should always be careful of investment schemes perpetuated on telecoms platforms.

“The market people are our telecom consumers, without them, we can not exist as a regulator. The market people deserve to know what is going on in the telecoms space. There have been so many complaints about loss of money. So, we need to educate our consumers all the time because we are now in the sustainability of the telecoms industry.

“If we do not sustain the telecom consumers, the fraudsters will take advantage of them. As telecom regulators, we advise people to go to their service providers to resolve complaints. But if they are dissatisfied, they can call NCC toll-free number ‘622’ to resolve the issue,” he said.

What the traders said

Also speaking, the President of the Ibadan Motor Parts Dealers Association, Mr. Moruf Olanrewaju, commended the efforts of the NCC to save consumers from the rising trends of telecom fraud. Olanrewaju noted telecom fraudsters adopt new methods from time to time.

He urged the commission to increase its routine sensitization programs to the market, motor parks, and other public gatherings to expose consumers to new scams before they become victims.

The sensitization program featured an awareness campaign, lectures, questions, and answers, among others.