The founder of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Otunba Michael Olasubomi Balogun, has reportedly died.

According to Thisday, family sources said the Olori Omoba of Ijebuland was said to have died on Friday morning in London, ThisDay reports.

Balogun, who was Otunba Tunwase of Ijebuland, was aged 89.

As a high-ranking Egba Chief, his death is yet to be made official, although it was gathered that the family had informed the Awujale of Ijebuland of his death and a formal announcement would be made soon in line with tradition.

This is a developing story…