Article summary

The CEO of Airtel Nigeria said Airtel Africa is hoping to inspire African youths through its new brand campaign.

It said the campaign also showcases Airtel Africa’s role in harnessing this potential by delivering relevant solutions that enhance digital and financial inclusion.

The Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria, Carl Cruz, has said Airtel Africa is pushing a new agenda to inspire the African youths because they hold the key to the future of the continent. He said this has prompted an Africa-wide brand campaign focused on building a deeper emotional connection with young people, including Nigeria’s globally acclaimed productive generation.

Speaking at the Nigerian launch of the campaign which took place at the same time across all operating countries of Airtel Africa, Cruz said the campaign tagged ‘A Reason to Imagine’ is driven by the insight that in Africa, imagination is the only qualification that matters and showcases Airtel Africa’s role in harnessing this potential by delivering relevant solutions to consumers that enhance digital and financial inclusion.

Celebrating African youths

While noting that the campaign highlights the status of Airtel as an enabler of young people’s dreams and ambitions, Cruz said:

“To this end, the campaign seeks to celebrate the energy, creativity, and innovation of Nigerian youth. Africa’s young people are now, more than ever, owning their passions boldly, chasing their dreams with all their hearts, and living life on their terms. At Airtel, we see this growth as a beautiful thing.

“This is why our new brand purpose represents our commitment to the future. It is about youth, about excitement, about fun, and most of all, about imagination.”

Airtel Africa’s Group Chief Commercial Officer, Anthony Shiner, added:

“It’s a well-understood fact that youth are central to achieving Africa’s potential. More than 60% of Africa’s population is under the age of 25, and empowering this new generation is transformative for the future of the continent.

“Through this campaign, we are reaffirming Airtel Africa’s commitment to advancing the progress of Africa’s young people by providing the connectivity to turn every situation into an opportunity.”

The ‘Reason to Imagine’ brand campaign is Airtel Africa’s most ambitious yet. It comprises a series of television commercials and a combination of market-specific print, online, outdoor, and mobile creative executions. The current title sponsorship of The Voice Africa is an example of how Airtel Africa is giving the youth a reason to imagine by partnering with The Voice to bring the show to the continent.