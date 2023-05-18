Article Summary

4-day bullish run ends at the NGX as Investors look to take profits.

The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.90% lower to close at 52,109.43 points as market capitalization lost N256 billion to close at N28.374 trillion.

ACADEMY Plc (-10.00%) was the top loser while ACCESS HOLDINGS was the most traded equity in terms of volume.

Investors on the floor of The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) look to take profits as the local bourse closed negative in today’s trading session to break a 4-day bullish sentiment.

The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.90% lower to close at 52,109.43 index points as against 52,580.86 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.

The market capitalization of equities depreciated by -N256 billion to close at N28.374 trillion, a 0.90% loss compared to the N28.630 trillion recorded in yesterday’s trading session.

Market breadth closed negative as ACADEMY (-10.00%) led the losers, ABCTRANS (10.00%) led the gainers while ACCESS HOLDINGS Plc was the most traded equity at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

Below are market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 52,109.43 points

Previous ASI: 52,580.86 points

% Day Change: -0.90%

% YTD: +1.67%

Market Cap: N28.374 trillion

Volume Traded: 334.24 million

Value: N5.15 billion

Deals: 5,350

NGX TOP GAINERS

ABCTRANS gained 10.00% to close at N0.44 per share

MRS gained 9.97% to close at N40.80 per share

NPFMCRFBK gained 9.37% to close at N1.75 per share

COURTVILLE gained 9.30% to close at N0.47 per share

TRIPPLEG gained 9.26% to close at N2.95 per share

NGX TOP LOSERS

ACADEMY was down by -10.00% to close at N1.53 per share

ARDOVA was down by -9.88% to close at N22.35 per share

MCNICHOLS was down by -9.33% to close at N0.68 per share

HONYFLOUR was down by -8.62% to close at N2.65 per share

REGALINS was down by -6.25% to close at N0.30 per share

TOP 3 BY VOLUME

ACCESSCORP 64,689,023

GTCO 51,123,475

ZENITHBANK 29,058,428

TOP 3 BY VALUE

GTCO N1,340,548,041

ZENITHBANK N725,712,418

ACCESSCORP N656,268,044