The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (Nimet) has once again warned of severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall that may last for between three to six hours.

Nimet said that the severe thunderstorm was observed to emanate from the northeastern part of the country.

A statement by the spokesman for Nimet, Mr. Ibrahim Muntari said severe thunderstorm cells are currently being observed over the northeastern parts of the country with moderate to heavy rains within the next six hours.

The statement therefore stated that where thunderstorms are expected, strong winds are likely to precede the rains, and as such, trees, electric poles, unsecured objects, and weak buildings may be felled.

NiMet advised the public to be cautious and stay indoors, especially during heavy rainfall, to avoid being struck by lightning.

It also urged all airline operators to avail themselves of weather reports periodically from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

According to the statement, disaster risk managers, agencies, and individuals should be proactive, to avert loss of lives and property during the rainy season.

The agency assured its Central Forecast Office (CFO) in NiMet that it would continue to monitor the weather and provide updates when necessary.