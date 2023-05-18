Article summary

The Dangote Group has released 20 facts everyone should know about its petroleum refinery soon to be commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The refinery can meet 100% of Nigeria’s refined products requirement when it reaches full capacity.

The refinery has the capacity to refine crude types from Africa, the Middle East and the United States of America.

The company has facilitated the training of young Engineers in refinery operations abroad.

Nigeria’s highly anticipated Dangote refinery is set to be commissioned next week, on May 22, by the outgoing president, Muhammadu Buhari in Lagos state. On Wednesday, May 17, Dangote Group released 20 facts everyone should know about the highly anticipated refinery. These facts are as follows:

It is located in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, covering a land area of approximately 2,635 hectares.

The refinery is the world’s largest single train with a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day with a 900 KTPA Polypropylene plant.

The refinery is powered by a 435-megawatt (MW) power plant.

At full capacity, it can meet 100% of the Nigerian requirement of all refined products and also have surplus for exports.

Designed for 100% Nigerian crude with flexibility to process other crudes.

Self-sufficient marine facility with ability for freight optimization. Largest single order of 5 single-point mooring (SPMs) anywhere in the world.

Diesel and gasoline from the refinery will conform to Euro V specifications.

The refinery design complies with World Bank, US EPA, European emission norms and Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) emission/effluent norms.

Incorporates state-of-the-art technology.

Designed to process large variety of crudes, including many of the African crudes, some of the middle eastern crudes and the US Light Tight Oil.

65 million cubic meters of sand dredged, costing approximately €300 million, using the world’s largest dredgers.

Bought over 1,200 units of various equipment to enhance the local capacity for site works.

Bought 332 cranes to build up equipment installation capacity.

Built the world’s largest granite quarry to supply coarse aggregate, stone column material, stone base, stone dust and material for breakwater (10 million tons per year production capacity).

Developed a port and constructed two quays with a load bearing capacity of 25 tons/square meter to bring over dimensional cargoes close to the site directly.

Constructed two more quays in the port with a capacity to handle up to Panamax vessels to export, two quays to handle liquid cargoes. The port will have six quays, including a roll on/roll off quay.

In the course of the civil works, 700 piles were drilled on some days, with total number of piles up to 250,000.

It has 177 tanks of up 4.742 billion liters capacity.

Dangote is one of the few companies in the world executing a Petroleum refinery and a Petrochemical complex directly as an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor.

Trained 900 young engineers in refinery operations abroad. Mechanical Engineers trained in the GE University in Italy. Process Engineers trained by Honeywell/Universal Oil Products (UOP) for six months.

What you should know

Earlier this month, Nairametrics reported that Aliko Dangote told the Economist that the refinery’s production of critical products like naphtha and polypropylene will stimulate the development of other industries, such as cosmetics, plastics, and textiles. Also, Dangote Refinery expects its first crude batch in June 2023. This is according to a report by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The OPEC Secretary General, Haitham Al Ghais has recently said it is important for countries to add value to refineries by integrating petrochemicals. So, it is no longer just about extracting the margin through the complexity of refining crude but also by integrating petrochemicals. This is because there is a growing trend to integrate the petrochemical business with the refinery to realize maximum value.