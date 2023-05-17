Key Highlights

Peter Obi said the APC would have shown that they are serious about moving Nigeria forward if they had chosen Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as its presidential candidate.

Obi maintained that he is interested in seeing Nigeria work.

He further said that Tinubu that was presented by the APC might have been a good candidate some 20 years ago, adding that the country at this hour needs someone who can work 24 hours.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, said that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) should have chosen Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as its presidential candidate for the 2023 elections if they were serious about moving Nigeria forward and making it work.

This was made known by Peter Obi while exchanging pleasantries with some guests when he stopped by Dele Momodu’s London home to celebrate his 63rd birthday.

According to the 52 seconds video that went viral on social media platforms, the former Governor of Anambra State said that he confronted the leadership of the party stating that such a candidate is what the APC should put forward if indeed they have the nation’s interest at heart.

What Peter Obi is saying

Peter Obi during the conversation said,

“I’m interested to see Nigeria work, I don’t hide it; any day, anytime.

“I even confronted APC, asking why didn’t you bring Osinbajo, let’s have the place working for everybody so that we have people who want to work for the country and are healthy and good.

“The person they brought out today, It’s not as if he cannot do it… 20 years ago, maybe, because the country needs someone that’s 24 hours working.”

What you should know

INEC had declared the APC candidate, Bola Tinubu, as the winner of the keenly contested February 25 presidential election.

The president-elect polled 8,794,726 votes to beat his closest challenger, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who had 6,984,520 votes.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party came a close third with 6,101,533 votes, with Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) coming fourth with 1,496,687 votes.

Obi and Atiku have both rejected the results announced by INEC with both claiming victory at the polls. They have also approached the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal to seek redress.

Obi filed his petition to challenge the outcome of the poll at the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja around midnight on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

He alleged that the election was characterised by various irregularities including the non-qualification of Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, to contest the election.

He also alleged that Tinubu failed to win the majority of the lawful votes cast in the election, and just as he could not secure one-quarter of the lawful votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.