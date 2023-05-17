Article Summary

Depict is hosting a competition for short films which will award multiple prizes to shortlisted and/or winning co-directors.

Your film must be no longer than 90 seconds in length.

Participation in the competition is completely free and open to anyone from any country in the world.

Depict is a platform for short films and has been running since 1998 as part of the Encounters Film Festival (September in Bristol, UK). Bristol is regarded as a key destination for new and emerging talent.

This competition is one which promotes short film, as a vital and exciting art form, providing validation at a critical juncture in artistes careers. It also equips new talent with the resources they need to take the next steps, and fosters lifelong collaborations.

Depict is about creative freedom and imagination, regardless of budget or genre.

Each year, Depict selects the winners with the assistance of a panel of industry professionals. Previous jury members have included cinematographers who have shortlisted entries for the Audience Award.

Between 1999 to 2022, Watershed managed the Depict short film competition, which was founded by Brief Encounters in 1998 as a storyboarding competition.

Benefits

Winners have the chance to win:

Up to £2500 prize money

Invaluable industry exposure

Screening at the BAFTA Qualifying Encounters festival

A host of other exclusive prizes

Eligibility criteria

Your film(s), including titles and credits, must not last more than 90 seconds.

Depict accepts short films using any production technique, including animation, documentary, drama, experimental or artist film, and hybrid work. Advertisements are not allowed.

Films completed after January 20, 2022 are not eligible for submission. While no premiere policy exists, Depict-specific entries are encouraged

Submissions can include action sequences Aisha as flight scenes, chase scenes, explosion and other thrills

Each person is limited to three entries.

The primary contact who is in charge of completing the submission process must be authorized to submit the film(s) and must have obtained the necessary permissions for the use of copyrighted music and/or images in the films.

Verify that the movie has English subtitles if the original language is not English.

You will be required to submit a high-resolution version of your film as soon as possible for online use on depict.org, associated social media platforms, and screening at Encounters Film Festival (September 2023) if your film(s) are shortlisted.

Additionally, you must submit publicity images, a synopsis, and a bio.

Please be aware that the director(s) will only receive credit on the website and in any other promotional materials.

Multiple prizes may be awarded to shortlisted and/or winning co-directors at the discretion of the organizers.

Apply here before the deadline on 12th of June, 2023.