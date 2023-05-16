Key Highlights

The Lagos State Government advised road users to plan their movement on the Lekki-Epe axis ahead of the commissioning of the Dangote Refinery by President Buhari on May 22.

This is due to the high vehicular movement that will be witnessed on that axis during the commissioning.

The Lagos State Government has urged residents and commuters to plan their movement in and out of the Lekki-Epe corridor between 8.00 am and 2.00 pm ahead of the proposed commissioning of the Dangote Refinery by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, May 22, 2023.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde.

Oladeinde noted that the traffic alert by the state government to the public, particularly regular road users of the Lekki-Epe expressway, is imperative due to the high vehicular movement that will be witnessed on that axis on that day as a result of the commissioning of the project.

Residents to plan their journey

The commissioner advised concerned residents to plan their journeys around the axis in order to forestall avoidable delays in travel time.

Oladeinde added that Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and other traffic enforcement Personnel have been charged to ensure effective management and control of traffic in the area, urging Motorists to also cooperate with them for a seamless flow of vehicular traffic.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics had on May 7, 2023, reported that Dangote Refinery, the world’s largest single-train refinery, will be inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari on May 22, 2023. It was confirmed that the refinery has been completed with pre-inauguration tests currently ongoing..

This will come as a huge relief to Nigerians and stakeholders who have been looking forward to the commencement of operations of the refinery to help complement the efforts of the Federal Government to make Nigeria self-sufficient in local refining of petroleum products and save the scarce foreign exchange used for their importation.

Dangote Industries Limited had earlier hinted that its refinery in Lagos would be inaugurated before the end of the tenure of President Buhari on May 29, 2023.

This was confirmed by the company when it had through a statement refuted reports that the refinery was among the list of projects scheduled for inauguration by Buhari when he visited Lagos in January.

What you should know

Dangote refinery is a 650,000 barrels per day (BPD) integrated refinery and petrochemical project in the Lekki Free Zone in Lagos, Nigeria. It is owned by the Dangote Group and is expected to be Africa’s biggest oil refinery and the world’s biggest single-train facility, upon completion.

The estimated $19 billion facility is an integrated refinery and petrochemical project which will meet 100% of Nigeria’s refined petroleum product requirement and even have a surplus for export when completed.

Due to the large capacity of the refinery, its pipeline infrastructure is the largest anywhere in the world, with 1,100 kilometres to handle 3 billion Standard Cubic Feet per day (Scf/d) of gas.