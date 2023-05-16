Article Summary
- Stocks surged in today’s trading session despite high inflation data released yesterday.
- The All-Share Index (ASI) increased by +0.36% to close at 52,419.33 points as market capitalization added N102 billion to close at N28.542 trillion.
- NB Plc (+9.97%) was the top gainer while CWG Plc (-9.63%) led the losers.
The Nigerian equities market continued the positive sentiment for the week as it closed higher despite high inflation data that was released yesterday.
Nairametrics reported yesterday that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate rose to 22.22% in April 2023. However, Investors appear to be unfazed by the inflation numbers as the NGX closed positive.
The benchmark All Share Index (ASI) gained +0.36% to close at 52,419.33 index points as against 52,231.29 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.
The market capitalization of equities appreciated by N102 billion to close at N28.542 trillion, a +0.36% gain compared to the N28.440 trillion recorded in yesterday’s trading session.
NB Plc was the top performing equity as it gained +9.97% in value to close at N35.30 per share with a market valuation of N362.75 billion.
Likewise, CWG Plc was the worst performing equity for the second trading day in a row as it shed -9.63% of its share price to close at N1.69 per share with a market capitalization of N4.26 billion.
UBA Plc was the most traded equity today as 190.8 million of its shares worth N795.9 million were traded.
Market Indices
Below are market indices for today’s trading session:
- NGX ASI: 52,419.33 points
- Previous ASI: 52,231.29 points
- % Day Change: +0.36%
- % YTD: +2.28%
- Market Cap: N28.542 trillion
- Volume Traded: 576.85 million
- Value: N6.79 billion
- Deals: 6,143
NGX TOP GAINERS
- NB gained +9.97% to close at N35.30 per share
- FTNCOCOA gained +9.68% to close at N0.34 per share
- SOVRENINS gained +9.52% to close at N0.46 per share
- CORNERST gained +8.82% to close at N0.74 per share
- TRANSCORP gained +7.75% to close at N3.06 per share
NGX TOP LOSERS
- CWG was down by -9.63% to close at N1.69 per share
- COURTVILLE was down by -6.52% to close at N0.43 per share
- ARDOVA was down by -6.06% to close at N24.80 per share
- GLAXOSMITH was down by -4.41% to close at N6.50 per share
- ROYALEX was down by -4.00% to close at N0.48 per share
TOP 3 BY VOLUME
- UBA 94,307,647
- TRANSCORP 86,420,759
- ACCESSCORP 62,424,703
TOP 3 BY VALUE
- UBA N795,904,749
- ACCESSCORP N635,673,654
- TRANSCORP N261,679,901
