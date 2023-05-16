Article Summary

Stocks surged in today’s trading session despite high inflation data released yesterday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) increased by +0.36% to close at 52,419.33 points as market capitalization added N102 billion to close at N28.542 trillion.

NB Plc (+9.97%) was the top gainer while CWG Plc (-9.63%) led the losers.

The Nigerian equities market continued the positive sentiment for the week as it closed higher despite high inflation data that was released yesterday.

Nairametrics reported yesterday that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate rose to 22.22% in April 2023. However, Investors appear to be unfazed by the inflation numbers as the NGX closed positive.

The benchmark All Share Index (ASI) gained +0.36% to close at 52,419.33 index points as against 52,231.29 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.

The market capitalization of equities appreciated by N102 billion to close at N28.542 trillion, a +0.36% gain compared to the N28.440 trillion recorded in yesterday’s trading session.

NB Plc was the top performing equity as it gained +9.97% in value to close at N35.30 per share with a market valuation of N362.75 billion.

Likewise, CWG Plc was the worst performing equity for the second trading day in a row as it shed -9.63% of its share price to close at N1.69 per share with a market capitalization of N4.26 billion.

UBA Plc was the most traded equity today as 190.8 million of its shares worth N795.9 million were traded.

Market Indices

Below are market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 52,419.33 points

Previous ASI: 52,231.29 points

% Day Change: +0.36%

% YTD: +2.28%

Market Cap: N28.542 trillion

Volume Traded: 576.85 million

Value: N6.79 billion

Deals: 6,143

NGX TOP GAINERS

NB gained +9.97% to close at N35.30 per share

FTNCOCOA gained +9.68% to close at N0.34 per share

SOVRENINS gained +9.52% to close at N0.46 per share

CORNERST gained +8.82% to close at N0.74 per share

TRANSCORP gained +7.75% to close at N3.06 per share

NGX TOP LOSERS

CWG was down by -9.63% to close at N1.69 per share

COURTVILLE was down by -6.52% to close at N0.43 per share

ARDOVA was down by -6.06% to close at N24.80 per share

GLAXOSMITH was down by -4.41% to close at N6.50 per share

ROYALEX was down by -4.00% to close at N0.48 per share

TOP 3 BY VOLUME

UBA 94,307,647

TRANSCORP 86,420,759

ACCESSCORP 62,424,703

TOP 3 BY VALUE

UBA N795,904,749

ACCESSCORP N635,673,654

TRANSCORP N261,679,901