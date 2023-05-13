Article Summary

Designer handbags from luxury brands like Chanel, Dior, Gucci, and Prada are not only fashionable but also high-quality investments that can hold their value if taken care of and resold.

The Chanel Quilted 2.55 Handbag, Dior Mini Lady Dior Bag, and Tory Burch Ever-Ready Zip Tote Bag are all stylish options at different price points.

Other notable designer handbags include the Louis Vuitton Speedy 25, Loewe Puzzle Small Shoulder Bag, and Gucci Jackie 1961 Small Leather Shoulder Bag.

The top designer handbags from illustrious luxury brands like Chanel, Dior, Gucci, and Prada have over time acquired their reputation as being items that are suitable for female CEOs and bosses, who are lovers of luxury brands.

These handbags are also high-quality investments, making them stand out in a world where fast-fashion trends change drastically and quickly. Beyond being useful, these timeless handbags provide an outfit with the perfect finishing touches, whether you are wearing corporate or casual wear.

These bags will serve and stand the test of time, as they will hold their value if you ever decide to resell them. Designer bags are built to last, in addition to giving you huge style points.

If these bags are taken good care of, they may resell on the online fashion markets and even profit from it by passing it down through the generations. The best designer handbags are collectible pieces of art that increase in value over time.

Even more recent bags are valuable to gather. Some of them have been reissued, imagined, or given a modern, 21st-century makeover with sustainable materials.

Many of them here are mighty expensive, but some are relatively affordable, and all are worth every penny if you think about the cost per carry.

Chanel Quilted 2.55 Handbag

The 2.55 is a priceless keep-forever bag from the renowned French fashion house. It was launched In 1929, updated, and renamed the 2.55 in 1955. It has the distinctive quilted pattern of the brand, a stylish gold metal clasp, and a shoulder chain that are modeled after the straps used on soldier’s bags.

You can wear it over your shoulder or carry it in hand as a stylish day and evening bag. Remember: This is an investment piece, and the pricing reflects that. In contrast to a larger bag, it won’t hold all of your necessities.

The price range of this buy is between $3995 – $5,250.

Dior Mini Lady Dior Bag

It was launched in 1994 and it cost $5,300. What makes this buy unique is that you can wear this small as a crossbody this is because of the retractable chain shoulder strap and the big gold-finish Dior charms, which give it a fashionable touch.

Remember that the bag is small, so it wouldn’t fit in everything.

Tory Burch Ever-Ready Zip Tote Bag

The popular Ever-Ready Tote by Tory Burch is a more cost-effective alternative to other more expensive luxury options on the market because it is made of lightweight, water-resistant coated canvas.

The tote has a basketweave fabric and a secure zipped top, making it functional yet stylish for everyday use. It also has a matching pouch. The short straps are long enough to fit over your shoulder without discomfort. Keep in mind: A padded computer sleeve is obviously more protective than the centre compartment, which can safely house a 13-inch laptop.

This bag was launched in 2022 and it costs $298.

Louis Vuitton Speedy 25

Louis Vuitton’s Speedy bag speaks high class and stylish and it is suitable to use when attending conferences and exhibitions, as it will complete any type of wear.

The bag is a good value for your money and will last because of the monogram-coated canvas’s durability and ease of cleaning. Due to how it is designed with short straps, you can only carry this bag by the handle.

The bag is $775.

Loewe Puzzle Small Shoulder Bag

In 2015, Loewe’s Puzzle, a useful, foldable, and instantly recognizable bag in a geometric shape, became well-known.

It was purportedly made with 75 individual pieces of leather by Loewe’s creative director, Jonathan Anderson, and assembled by hand with exact cutting, stitching, and painting. Fans of the eccentrically cool bag include Beyoncé, Sienna Miller, and too many more fashion icons to name.

Recall that The Puzzle is diminutive and adorable and can accommodate your wallet, sunglasses, and phone.

Gucci Jackie 1961 Small Leather Shoulder Bag

The Jackie handbag, a favorite of former First Lady Jackie Kennedy, gave Gucci its name in 1961 and cemented its place as a fashion icon.

This most recent version of the shoulder bag is an improvement on the original and is fashioned from high-end Italian leather with distinctive elements like Gucci’s recognizable gold-toned piston closing, making it a collectible and the price is $2950

Keep in mind: If you carry a lot, you might need a larger form of shoulder bag, because this one fits snugly under your arm.

Prada Small Re-Nylon Backpack

Prada’s nylon bags, which first appeared in the 1980s, have recently seen a huge rebirth. The most well-known style is the functional rucksack, which bridges the gap between minimalism and sportiness.

It features a stylish drawstring clasp and several pockets for storing your things. Prada released a new version of the bag with recycled materials, sustainable nylon, and the brand’s distinctive triangle metal insignia.

Though you may dress it up, this bag is great for travel and daytime outfits.

The Prada small ree-Nylon Backpack costs $2,100