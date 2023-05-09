Article summary

Paxful, a peer-to-peer (P2P) Bitcoin (BTC) trading platform, is back online after a month of inactivity in the market due to the departure of key employees and regulatory issues. The company announced the reopening in a blog post.

“After a month-long hiatus, we are delighted to announce that the Paxful Marketplace is back online,” the company wrote.

“Over the past month, our team has been working diligently to bring the market back online with the safety of our users as our number one priority,” Paxful said.

In a new blog post, Paxful explained, “During the suspension, the Paxful wallet remained fully functional for users, and the community was also provided with the option of a peer-to-peer platform to continue trading.” Founded in 2015 and launched in the United States, Paxful has focused its services on one of the world’s highest cryptocurrency adoption regions: Africa.

Co-founder of loggerheads

Youssef, meanwhile, was talking last month about shutting down the platform due to a lawsuit filed against him and the company by his co-founder Artur Schaback. Both executives also revealed to the outlet that their strained business relationship contributed to the move. Shabak, who worked as the company’s chief operating officer, accused Youssef of unfairly terminating access to company information and resources while on parental leave, but Youssef was accused of Shabak’s “incompetence and bad behaviour”. He added.

Meanwhile, his Finnish-based Paxful competitor LocalBitcoins, whose P2P platform was shut down two months before it went offline, remains dormant. LocalBitcoins cited a “very cold crypto winter” for its decision.