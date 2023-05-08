Article summary

The Nigerian stock market opened the week on a positive note following improved investors’ optimism.

The All-Share Index increased by +0.22% to close the day at 52,579.52 points.

NGX market capitalization rose to N28.629 trillion as Multiverse Plc led gainers.

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed on a positive trajectory following improved investors ‘confidence.

Shares of Multiverse Plc and CWG Plc were among the top gainers on Monday as the All-Share Index appreciated by +0.22% to close at 52,579.52 index points, while the market capitalization of equities equally drew by +0.22% or N62 billion to finish at N28.629 trillion.

Consequently, the Year-To-Date returns stand at +2.59%. 5,883 deals worth N7.14 billion were traded on the floor of the exchange as ACCESSCORP, FBNH, and UBA were among the top traded stocks by volume

Market Indices

Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 52,579.52 points

Previous ASI: 52,465.31 points

% Day Change: +0.22%

% YTD: +2.59%

Market Cap: N28.629 trillion

Volume Traded: 511.38 million

Value: N7.14 billion

Deals: 5,883

NGX TOP ASI GAINERS

MULTIVERSE gained +10.00% to close at N3.41 per share

REDSTAREX gained +9.96% to close at N2.65 per share

CWG gained +9.85% to close at N1.45 per share

MCNICHOLS gained +9.23% to close at N0.71 per share

INTBREW gained +6.82% to close at N4.70 per share

NGX TOP ASI LOSERS

CILEASING was down by -9.80% to close at N3.59 per share

TRANSCORP was down by -7.73% to close at N1.79 per share

FTNCOCOA was down by -6.90% to close at N0.27 per share

CHAMS was down by -6.45% to close at N0.29 per share

CUSTODIAN was down by -4.80% to close at N5.95 per share

TOP 3 BY VOLUME

ACCESSCORP 167,614,668

FBNH 91,293,565

UBA 78,060,831

TOP 3 BY VALUE

ACCESSCORP N1,916,457,656

FBNH N1,091,666,671

UBA N623,440,600