Article summary
- The Nigerian stock market opened the week on a positive note following improved investors’ optimism.
- The All-Share Index increased by +0.22% to close the day at 52,579.52 points.
- NGX market capitalization rose to N28.629 trillion as Multiverse Plc led gainers.
Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed on a positive trajectory following improved investors ‘confidence.
Shares of Multiverse Plc and CWG Plc were among the top gainers on Monday as the All-Share Index appreciated by +0.22% to close at 52,579.52 index points, while the market capitalization of equities equally drew by +0.22% or N62 billion to finish at N28.629 trillion.
Consequently, the Year-To-Date returns stand at +2.59%. 5,883 deals worth N7.14 billion were traded on the floor of the exchange as ACCESSCORP, FBNH, and UBA were among the top traded stocks by volume
Market Indices
Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:
- NGX ASI: 52,579.52 points
- Previous ASI: 52,465.31 points
- % Day Change: +0.22%
- % YTD: +2.59%
- Market Cap: N28.629 trillion
- Volume Traded: 511.38 million
- Value: N7.14 billion
- Deals: 5,883
NGX TOP ASI GAINERS
- MULTIVERSE gained +10.00% to close at N3.41 per share
- REDSTAREX gained +9.96% to close at N2.65 per share
- CWG gained +9.85% to close at N1.45 per share
- MCNICHOLS gained +9.23% to close at N0.71 per share
- INTBREW gained +6.82% to close at N4.70 per share
NGX TOP ASI LOSERS
- CILEASING was down by -9.80% to close at N3.59 per share
- TRANSCORP was down by -7.73% to close at N1.79 per share
- FTNCOCOA was down by -6.90% to close at N0.27 per share
- CHAMS was down by -6.45% to close at N0.29 per share
- CUSTODIAN was down by -4.80% to close at N5.95 per share
TOP 3 BY VOLUME
- ACCESSCORP 167,614,668
- FBNH 91,293,565
- UBA 78,060,831
TOP 3 BY VALUE
- ACCESSCORP N1,916,457,656
- FBNH N1,091,666,671
- UBA N623,440,600
