HerVest, a fintech dedicated to providing financial inclusion for women through a Gender Lens Investment (GLI) approach, will be hosting its value-driven event dedicated to empowering women with financial, professional, and entrepreneurial knowledge in the ultra-digital age.

Tagged as ‘Unleash Your Potential’, the resource-driven event is scheduled to hold at the Shell Zenith Bank Hall, Muson Center, Lagos, on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

The Value Up event will provide a platform for women-led entrepreneurs to gain access to resources and adequate knowledge to improve their financial literacy and become more financially empowered. The event will include panel discussions and workshops on topics such as personal finance, financial planning, budgeting, career development, and entrepreneurship, among other critical issues.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from experienced financial professionals, business owners, and industry experts drawn from across the finance, banking, investment, and financial services communities.

Commenting, on the development, the Chief Executive Office and Co-founder, HerVest, Solape Akinpelu, said; “We are incredibly excited about this event and the impact it will have on the lives of the women who attend. We know that women often face different financial challenges with their business operations or career growth. Our goal with this event is to provide a platform for women to gain access to the necessary resources and knowledge to become more financially empowered.”

In addition to the workshops and panel discussions, the event will feature keynote speakers and networking opportunities. Already confirmed speakers and resource persons for the event include the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Yemisi Edun; Managing Director, Meristem Brokers, Saheed Bahir; Founder, Geneza Brands, Omobolanle Banwo Osadolo; Chief Executive Officer, Awabah, Tunji Andrews; Founder, Money Africa, Tosin Olaseinde; Software Engineer, Microsoft Mixed Reality, Adora Nwodo; Chief Operating Officer, Flutterwave, Bode Abifarin; Managing Director, Vetiva Capital, Oyelade Eigbe; Media and Communications Specialist, Koromone Koroye; and Co-Founder, Ingressive for Good, Blessing Abeng.

Others are Chief Executive Officer, Wealth Motley, Solafunmi Sosanya; Founder, The Richer Woman Inc., Omolola Oshikoya; Chief HRO, Sterling Bank, Temi Dalley; CFO/COO, TRACE Anglophone West Africa, Ego Obiegbunam; HR Specialist, Gbenga Totoyi; HR Thought Leader, Yemi Faseun; Lead Strategist and Managing Director, Digisplash, Damola Richard Salvador; Chief of Staff and Head of Strategy, BellaNaija, Mary Edoro; Lawyer and Music Business Executive, Foza Fawehinmi.

What you should know

The event is open to all women and men, as well as interested participants who desire to seek knowledge and improve their craft. Interested participants should visit https://valueup.hervest.ng/ to register to attend.

HerVest is an inclusive fintech platform that provides financial growth services to underserved and excluded African women through target savings, impact investing, and credit financing, particularly for rural women and female entrepreneurs.

With a mission to improve women’s lives by giving them access to and use of financial services across rural, urban, and peri-urban areas, HerVest offers savings, fund transfers, impact investment, and credit via its platform.

Currently, HerVest has over 40,000 female community members and is helping them achieve financial wellness through competitive returns on target savings, and gender-driven financial literacy resources. HerVest is downloadable on internet-enabled devices.