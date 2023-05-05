Key Highlights

The outgoing Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has revealed that the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godwill Akpabio, will be the next Senate President of Nigeria.

Ganduje, however, did not explain if the decision to choose Akpabio, who is the immediate past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, as the Senate President was a decision of the All Progressive Congress (APC) leadership.

This was made known by Governor Ganduje while speaking in Calabar, Cross River State, during a courtesy visit to Governor Ben Ayade, on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

A done deal

Ganduje, who was accompanied by Ibrahim Gambari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, said the decision to nominate Akpabio was already a done deal.

He said, “The senate president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will come from the south-south and it is no other person than the former governor of Akwa Ibom.

“The uncommon governor, the uncommon minister who is going to be the uncommon president of the senate. So we have resolved that.

“I am giving you assurance, we are waiting for the D-Day that he will be the senate president of Nigeria.’’

On his part, Ayade expressed gratitude for the choice of Akpabio.

He said, “I want to thank you so much for zoning the Senate President to the South-South and to our brother from a neighbouring state who is also part of Cross River state.’’

“We want to thank you for this great opportunity because our dream of a Bakassi seaport is becoming very real.’’

What you should know

Ahead of the June 13 inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, about 10 senators-elect had indicated interest in the Senate Presidency with some of them seriously lobbying the president-elect and other stakeholders.

Aside from Akpabio, others in the race include Osita Izunaso, a senator representing Imo West Senatorial District; Uzor Orji Kalu, the Senate chief whip; Barau Jibrin, chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation; Ahmad Lawan, incumbent Senate president; Danjuma Goje, former governor of Gombe; Adams Oshiomhole, former Edo State governor, former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (Niger), among others.