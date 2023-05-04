Article Summary

Tinubu said his administration will put in place incentives that guarantee a conducive working environment and policies that make it easy for workers to acquire credit facilities.

He said lack of consumer credit which could make it easy for workers to acquire property such as houses and cars makes them susceptible to corruption.

Tinubu also emphasized his commitment to the unity of Nigeria, promising to be fair to all.

President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said his administration would put in place incentives and policies that would make corruption unattractive for judges and other Nigerian workers.

Tinubu said with the right incentives that guarantee a conducive working atmosphere and policies that make it easy for workers to acquire credit facilities for essential needs, the temptation for corruption would reduce.

According to a statement from Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, media aide to the president-elect, Tinubu made this pledge during the inauguration of the Magistrate Courts Complex in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

A statement by the Office of the President-elect signed by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz quoted Tinubu as making the pledge on Thursday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, during the inauguration of the Magistrate Courts Complex.

The event was part of Tinubu’s 2-day visit to the state to inaugurate projects executed by the Nyesom Wike administration.

President-elect insists on a conducive environment for the judiciary

Tinubu said with the right incentives that guarantee a conducive working atmosphere and policies that make it easy for workers to acquire credit facilities for essential needs, the temptation for corruption would reduce.

He said: “ You don’t expect your judges to live in squalor, to operate in squalor and dispense justice in squalor. This is part of the changes that are necessary. We must fight corruption but we must definitely look at the other side of the coin.

” If you don’t want your judges to be corrupt you got to pay attention to their welfare. You don’t want them to operate in hazardous conditions.’’

The president-elect said lack of consumer credit which could make it easy for workers to acquire property such as houses and cars make them susceptible to corruption.

He added: “If you have consumer credit that will reduce the propensity for corruption. We don’t want our judges to play foul, to compromise justice. I promise we are going to review all of these in a policy think tank.”

Tinubu also reiterated his commitment to the unity of Nigeria, promising to be fair to all.

He said, “The unity of this country is not negotiable. That is what Wike and I are promoting jointly. I promise I will be fair to all.”

The ceremony was attended by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as well as Governors Muhammad Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa), David Umahi (Ebonyi), Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara) and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun).

Also present were former governors Bisi Akande (Osun), James Ibori (Delta), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Adams Oshiomhole (Edo) and Ayo Fayose (Ekiti). Others were members of the National Assembly; Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare; a former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Mohammed Bello Adoke, SAN; National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Betta Edu; and Chief Ayiri Emami, among others.