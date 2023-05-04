Key highlights:

Students arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at exactly 11:25 pm via the Air Peace Plane and the Nigeria Airforce C-130.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management announced the donation of a N100,000 stipend to each of the returnees courtesy of the Dangote Foundation.

Four more flights conveying Nigerians from Sudan are expected in Nigeria on Thursday.



The first batch of Nigerians who were evacuated from Sudan arrived in Nigeria in the late hours of Wednesday.

The Nigerian Government revealed it disbursed the sum of $1.2 million for the evacuation of Nigerian Students from Sudan, citing that the N100,000.00 was donated by the Dangote Foundation.

Arrival and Stipend

The News Agency of Nigeria revealed that the first batch of the students was evacuated from the Aswan border of Egypt.

They added that the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq; the Director General of NEMA; the Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons were on hand to receive them, they said:

“The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management announced the donation of a N100,000 stipend to each of the returnees courtesy of Dangote Foundation, while MTN Foundation doled out recharge cards worth N25,000 to each of the returnees.

“The N100,000 stipend donated by Dangote Foundation was for the returnees to use as transport fare to travel to their various destinations with ease.

She added that MTN also donated 25GB of data to each of the evacuees.

More Flights

The Director-General of, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr. Mustapha Ahmed, said that four more flights conveying Nigerians from Sudan are expected in Nigeria on Thursday, adding:

“The situation in Sudan is real and terrible but we pray peace returns to that country. I am happy our people have started coming back.

“We are expecting about four flights tomorrow – three from Port Sudan and one from Aswan. So it is a process that has started and the tempo will keep on increasing.

“This is something that nobody expected and so we had to swing into action immediately.

“To get out of Sudan, we had to pay, to take our people to any other part, but we thank God that we are able to bring them back.

FG also assured that those yet to be evacuated would be transported back home soon.