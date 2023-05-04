Key Highlights

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) saw a gain of N45 billion in market capitalization as bulls regained control of the market.

The All-Share Index appreciated by 82.98 basis points or 0.16% to close at 52.290.75 index points as against 52.207.77 recorded the previous trading session.

A total of 33 gainers led by Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc against 18 losers led by Linkage Assurance Plc were recorded in the day’s trading, and a turnover of 1.27 billion shares valued at N7.01 billion was exchanged in 5,963 deals.

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed the trading day with a gain of N45 billion in market capitalization as bulls regained their grip on the local bourse.

Consequently, the All-Share Index appreciated by 82.98 basis points or 0.16% to close at 52.290.75 index points as against 52.207.77 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities grew by N45 billion from N28.427 trillion the previous day to N28.472 trillion as market sentiment returned to the positive territory.

The local bourse recorded 33 gainers led by Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc against 18 losers led by Linkage Assurance Plc to close the market breath positive.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 1.27 billion shares exchanged in 5,963 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

Further analysis of today’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 39.36%. A total of 1.27 billion shares valued at N7.01 billion were exchanged in 5,963 deals. Transcorp with a drop of -6.11% led the volume chart with 811.20 million units traded while Access Holdings with a gain of +1.90% led the value chart.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 52.290.75 points

Previous ASI: 52.207.77 points

% Day Change: 0.16%

% Y-t-D: 2.03%

Market Cap (N): 28.472 trillion

Volume: 1.27 billion

Value (N): 7.01 billion

Deals: 5,963

NGX Top ASI gainers

Mutual Benefit up +10% to close at N0.33

NEM up +9.64% to close at N4.55

CWG up +9.09% to close at N1.20

Ardova up +8.47% to close at N19.85

Prestige up +8.33% to close at N0.39

NGX Top ASI losers

Linkage down – 9.43% to close at N0.48

MCNichols down – 8.86% to close at N0.72

Red Star down –8.73% to close at N2.30

UPL down – 8.29% to close at N1.66

Champion down –7.62% to close at N4.00