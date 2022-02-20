The Nigerian Stock market recorded its second weekly loss in the year, as the All-Share Index declined by 0.13% in the week ended 18th February 2022 to close at 47,202.3 points, following the 0.16% decline recorded in the previous week.

This is according to the information contained in the weekly stock market report, released by the Nigerian Exchange Group.

The benchmark index, ASI declined by 0.13% from 47,202.3 points recorded as of the end of last week to close the week at 47,140.48 index points, while the market capitalization followed suit to close at N25.436 trillion.

This represents the second weekly loss, after recording five (5) consecutive weeks of appreciation with a year-to-date return of 10.36% and a month-to-date return of 1.11%.

Equity market performance

A total turnover of 1.713 billion shares worth N30.764 billion in 24,767 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.331 billion shares valued at N22.700 billion that exchanged hands last week in 27,822 deals.

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded with 1.064 billion shares valued at N12.201 billion across 11,708 deals; thus contributing 62.14% and 39.66% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 156.077 million shares worth N5.004 billion in 4,877 deals, while the Conglomerates Industry, recorded a turnover of 113.554 million shares worth N309.833 million across 1,062 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume were Access Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc, who accounted for 500.778 million shares worth N7.455 billion across 3,603 deals, contributing 29.23% and 24.23% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Meanwhile, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX Premium, NGX Banking, NGX AFR Bank value, NGX Oil & Gas and NGX Industrial Goods which depreciated by 0.29%, 0.74%, 0.86%, 3.45%, and 0.32% respectively while the NGX Main Board, NGX Asem, NGX Growth and NGX Sovereign Bond Indices closed flat.

Top gainers for the week

Top losers for the week

Forty-three (43) equities appreciated at price during the week, lower than forty-four (44) equities in the previous week. On the other hand, thirty-eight (38) equities depreciated in price, higher than thirty-one (31) equities in the previous week, while seventy-five (75) equities remained unchanged higher than eighty-one (81) equities recorded in the previous week.

Abbey Mortgage Bank listed additional 3.69 billion rights issue, increasing its total issued and fully paid-up shares to 10.15 billion from 6.46 billion. The additional shares listed on NGX arose from the Company’s Rights Issue at 82 kobo per share on the basis of four (4) new ordinary shares for every seven (7) ordinary shares held as at Friday, 8th October 2020.

Exchange-Traded Products (ETPS)

In terms of Exchange-traded products traded on the Exchange, a total of 10,633 units valued at N1.181 million were traded this week in 27 deals compared with a total of 31,239 units valued at N37.245 million transacted last week in 53 deals.

The products traded during the week include LOTUSHAL 15, STANBICETF30, NEWGOLD, VETBANK, VETGOODS, VETINDETF, and SIAMLETF40.

Bonds

A total of 40,892 units valued at N44.706 million were traded this week in 22 deals compared with a total of 79,150 units valued at N83.791 million transacted last week in 25 deals.

The traded bonds were, FGSUK2027S3, FGSUK2025S2, FG142037S2, FGS202396, FG142027S1, and FGSUK2024S1.