Article Summary

This article recommends six movies and series available on Netflix that teach financial literacy.

The recommended movies cover a range of financial topics, including cryptocurrency, stocks, personal finance, and minimalism.

Also, in this article, the author took out time to emphasize that movies can also be a fun and engaging way to learn about financial literacy and that financial topics do not have to be dull.

Watching Movies can be used to relax and unwind; there are many movies out there with different informative and educative storylines. There is this belief from some people that movie watching is a waste of time, especially when it comes to doing resourceful things.

However, there are intriguing movies that play an essential role in how we can plan our life and gain financial literacy. There is a distrust that finance is boring, but the help of some of these movies makes finance less dull and more fun while learning something from it.

Here are movies on Netflix you can watch this weekend that teaches financial literacy.

Trust no one: The Hunt for the Crypto King

The largest cryptocurrency exchange in Canada, QuadrigaCX, abruptly went down in 2018, leaving $190 million in user cash missing. The events that followed developed into a global financial thriller with money, murder, and mystery as its central themes.

In Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King, Gerald Cotten, the enigmatic creator of QuadrigaCX, takes us on a whirlwind voyage through the rise and demise of the company.

The series tells the tale of how Cotten created the successful company QuadrigaCX, allegedly stashed $190 million in user funds in a network of intricate cryptocurrency wallets, mysteriously passed away in India, and left the wallets’ passwords unrecoverable.

This is all revealed through interviews with key figures and insiders. Trust No One raises significant concerns over the uncontrolled cryptocurrency industry and the risks of trusting someone you don’t know as the inquiry into Cotten’s passing and the missing user monies progresses.

Eat the Rich: The Gamestop Saga

The Netflix series Eat the Rich: The Gamestop Saga is a movie about the rise and fall of a video game retailer Gamestop. And how the amateur investors began buying Gamestop shares to drive up the price, much to the surprise of the professional investors who had been betting against the company.

This led to a battle between the amateurs and the professionals. The series scrutinizes the trading lessons we can learn from this story about stocks, investing, and short-selling and teaches the importance of understanding what you are investing in.

Smart Money Woman

If you are looking for a movie that teaches the basics of financial literacy and personal money management principles, Smart Money Woman by Arese Ugwu teaches this explicitly.

The movie teaches how to save, maximize your earning potential, draw up a budget, start a side hustle, avoid debts, and build an emergency fund. The movie shows how the protagonist Zuri spends her money on frivolous items, an extravagant lifestyle, the purchase of an expensive car, high accommodations, and living paycheck to paycheck.

Money, Explained

The Netflix series Money, Explained covers various topics, including the evolution of money and the different categories of financial organizations. It also discusses retirement, gambling, school loans, debt, and credit.

The show does a fantastic job of simplifying complex financial concepts for viewers to grasp. This series has taught us many valuable financial lessons. For instance, we could study the many kinds of financial institutions and how they operate.

The series also covers human behaviour in finance and explains how concepts like credit and debt function behind the scenes. Money, Explained is an interesting movie to watch to learn about financial literacy.

Get Smart With Money

Get Smart With Money on Netflix follows people attempting to become more financially savvy. Each person has a unique financial history, from a waitress living paycheck to paycheck to a football player trying to make wiser financial decisions.

The movie Get Smart With Money is divided into four sections, each addressing a different aspect of cutting costs on things like accommodation, entertainment, groceries, and travel.

Each episode of the program includes interviews with financial experts, advice on how to save money, and instances of real-world financial successes and failures. The show is a fantastic resource for learning about personal finance and gives viewers valuable guidance they can use to improve their financial situation.

The Minimalists: Less is Now

The Minimalists: Less Is Now offers valuable insight into how we should view money and material belongings, even though it isn’t a financial series. In this series, two guys adopted minimalism to have more purposeful and happy lives.

Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus, who have created successful professions and lifestyles around the minimalist movement, are the subjects of the television series. The two men discuss their journeys toward adopting this way of life. Interviews with professionals and regular people who provide insights and advice on leading a more minimalist lifestyle are woven throughout the series.

A few significant financial lessons may be drawn from The Minimalists, including being more mindful of our spending and buying items we only truly need, and living below our means rather than relying on debt.