The MSII SDG initiative is looking for teachers in Sub-Saharan Africa to apply for the 3rd Cohort of the MSII SDG Challenge.

The MSII SDG Challenge is for teachers who strongly believe in the importance of education for innovation and are passionate about developing solutions that improve the African education system.

The program is designed to help teachers develop scalable education projects that focus on promoting quality education (SDG 4) and gender equality (SDG 5) through innovative community projects.

The Challenge is open to practising teachers from all over Sub-Saharan Africa and provides access to exclusive mentoring, training, and networking opportunities to make a lasting impact.

The benefits

In the current phase of the Challenge – The MSII Incubator – participants will be awarded up to $2,000 to enable their innovative educational projects.

At the end of the Incubator, you’ll also have the opportunity to pitch your project for a chance to win up to $10,000 and access to an exclusive Accelerator Program.

The eligibility

Open to practising teachers based anywhere in sub-Saharan Africa;

Any community project run by a teacher(s) that enhances learning is eligible. The aim is to catalyze a wide variety of projects – both small projects, as well as those with the potential to scale.

How to apply

Complete and submit an application form by Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 11:59 PM WAT. The application form requests details on the project leader as well as the project itself.

If you are selected for an interview, the team will reach out with the details and next steps by the last week of May.

The program will begin in mid-July and run until the end of December 2023.

You may apply by checking this portal .

About the MSII SDG Initiative

The Muhammad Sanusi II Sustainable Development Goal (MSII SDG) Initiative is a non-profit organization in partnership with one million teachers that focuses on building the capacity of teachers to provide an inclusive learning experience that drives innovative community educational projects.

The MSII SDG Challenge focuses on social entrepreneurship principles and systems thinking, to support teachers through the stages of ideation, project implementation, and achieving scale. Through grassroots efforts, the MSII SDG Initiative strives to achieve SDG4 (quality education) and SDG5 (gender equality).

The MSII SDG Challenge aims to broaden access to safe and high-quality education for children, especially girls in vulnerable situations.