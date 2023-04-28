Key Highlights

The Federal Government has declared Monday, May 1, 2023, as Public Holiday to mark this year’s Workers Day Celebration.

This was made known by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on behalf of the Federal Government, with the minister congratulating workers across the country on this year’s celebration.

According to a statement signed by Shuaib Belgore, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Interior, Ogbeni Aregbesola commended workers for their hard work, diligence and sacrifice, noting that their efforts are largely responsible for the greatness of the country and the respect Nigeria now commands in the comity of nations.

Workers should be productive

The minister in the statement said, ”There is dignity in labour, we have to have dedication and commitment to the work you do, because it is vital to nation building.’’

He therefore enjoined workers to imbibe the Culture of productivity, saying “The end of work is productivity. It is productivity that leads to satisfactory provision of goods and services and wealth creation. It is therefore the path to national and individual prosperity.’’

The Minister also urged workers to raise the bar of their trade in line with the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration’s drive to upgrade the vehicle of governance and make all the people of Nigeria derive maximum benefit from the nation.

He assured Nigerians that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is fully committed to the security of life and property of every citizen and foreigners in the country and will not slowdown in any area, even as the administration winds down.

The Minister commended all security agencies for the successes recorded in the fight against criminals across the country, he encouraged them not to relent but go all out to deter the criminals whenever they raise their heads.

He therefore called on all Nigerians to be part of the nation’s security architecture by being vigilant and reporting suspicious individuals and activities to law enforcement agencies nearest to them, noting that security is everybody’s responsibility.

The minister asked citizens to report security threats by making use of the N-Alert Application on Android and iOS.