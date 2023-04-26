Article Summary

NAFDAC has issued a warning to Nigerians about a cough syrup called NATURCOLD, which has caused the death of six children in Cameroon.

The cough syrup is not in NAFDAC’s database, and the agency is calling on importers, distributors, retailers, and consumers to exercise caution.

NAFDAC also advised people to avoid buying medicinal products from unauthorized sources such as roadside vendors and street hawkers.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted Nigerians about a killer cough syrup, identified as NATURCOLD.

This was made known on Wednesday by the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who stated that the cough syrup has already caused the death of six children in Cameroon.

Adeyeye stated that the cough syrup was not in NAFDAC’s database, and advised importers, distributors, retailers, and consumers to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain.

6 deaths recorded

Adeyeye explained that six children died at a health facility in the Cameroonian district of Fundong after taking the deadly syrup. She quoted Public Health delegates for the region who said the victims showed decreased kidney function after taking the syrup.

Note that the syrup was not authorized for marketing in Cameroon and was bought from unauthorized sources. In the meantime, Cameroon’s Ministry of Public Health has issued a health alert over the substandard cough syrup.

To this end, Adeyeye has advised healthcare professionals and consumers in Nigeria to report any suspicion of the sale and use of substandard and falsified medicines to the nearest NAFDAC office. They can also use NAFDAC’s e-reporting channels: www.nafdac.gov.ng and pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng.

Combating fake drugs

The NAFDAC boss called on importers, distributors, retailers, and consumers to avoid the importation, distribution, sale and consumption of substandard medication in the country. She said:

“ All medical products must be obtained from authorized/licensed suppliers. The products’ authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked.

“NAFDAC implores members of the public to desist from buying medicinal products from unauthorized sources such as roadside vendors and street hawkers.

“ If you know anyone who has used this product, or suffered any adverse reaction after use, such person is advised to seek immediate medical advice from a qualified healthcare professional.’’

What you should know

Recall that NAFDAC had in October 2022 warned Nigerians against the use of four substandard cough syrups.

The products were listed as “Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup, and Magrip N Cold Syrup”.

NAFDAC had said all batches of the syrups should be considered unsafe, adding that the products are not registered by the agency and should, therefore, not be in circulation.