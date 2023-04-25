Purple Real Estate Income Plc (‘Purple Group’ or ‘Purple’ or ‘PREIP’ or ‘The Group’) has announced its audited results for the full year ended 31 December 2022.

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

Gross earnings of ₦20.4 billion, up 385.4% year-on-year (FY 2021: ₦4.2 billion)

Net revenue of ₦2.4 billion, up by 36.5% year-on-year (FY 2021: ₦1.8 billion)

Total other income of ₦14.5 billion, up by 853.8% year-on-year (FY 2021: ₦1.5 billion)

Operating income ₦16.9 billion, upby 411.6% year-on-year to (FY 2021: ₦3.3 billion)

Total expenses of ₦2.2 billion, up by 22.5% year-on-year to (FY 2021: ₦1.8 billion)

Profit before income tax of ₦14.7 billion, up by 873.5% year-on-year (FY 2021: ₦1.5 billion)

Profit after tax of ₦13.1 billion, up by 895.9% year-on-year (FY 2021: ₦1.3 billion)

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Total assets of ₦45.8 billion, up by 73.5% year-on-year (FY 2021: ₦26.4 billion)

Total liabilities of ₦23.1 billion, up by 32.5% year-on-year (FY 2021: ₦17.4 billion)

Shareholders’ funds of ₦22.8 billion, up by 152.9% year-on-year (FY 2021: ₦9.0 billion)

Key Ratios

Profit margin on trading properties of 32.6% (FY 2021: 44.8%)

Net rental income margin of 73.4% (FY 2021: 89.1%)

Net revenue margin of 41.4% (FY 2021: 66.8%)

Operating income margin of 83.0% (FY 2021: 78.8%)

Adjusted operating income margin of 40.6% (FY 2021: 39.6%)

Profit before tax margin of 72.2% (FY 2021: 36.0%)

Profit after tax margin of 64.2% (FY 2021: 31.3%)

Return on average asset of 36.2% (FY 2021: 6.1%)

Return on average equity of 82.4% (FY 2021: 16.9%)

Asset turnover ratio of 0.6x (FY:2021 0.2x)

Asset to equity/equity multiplier of 2.0x (FY 2021: 2.9x)

Total borrowings to equity of 0.9x (FY 2021: 1.7x)

Operational developments

Purple Group completed its listing on NASD as a Real Estate Company on 23 March 2023. Purple is morphing into a tech-powered real estate and financial services business. At the heart of this integration is Purple Proptech, a wholly owned Purple entity deploying tech based solutions, with the ultimate goal being to bring down barriers and access to world-class retail, entertainment, financial services and investments. Purple is leveraging on technology, to create a unique ecosystem of interconnected products in the cloud, and offline.

Purple Lekki

Purple URBAN

Governance update

Bringing added fresh perspectives and their diverse experience, two independent directors, Mrs Fiona Ahimie and Mr Osareme Archibong, joined the Board, bringing the total number of independent directors to 4. Overall, executive directors make up 27% of the Board, non-executive directors 36.5% and independent directors 36.5%.

Commenting on the performance, the Chief Executive Oﬃcer, Mr Laide Agboola, stated:

‘’In 2022, Purple Group continued to make operational and financial progress in support of our differentiated strategies. Operationally, the business consistently tweaked its structures to adapt and address various macroeconomic shocks. Underscoring the increased resilience of the business, we recorded very strong financial performance despite economic headwinds and increased costs of building materials, power generation and political uncertainty.

During this period, we expanded our investment in technology through, Purple Proptech Limited, which is aimed at democratizing real estate ownership and investment. The company’s investment-tech products had a strong outing in the capital market onboarding over 1,200 first-time retail equity investors via our electronic platform. This platform along with other useful tech developments continues to be refined under our Fractions Brand, which is poised to launch in 2023.

We also made significant progress on our Purple Lekki and Urban developments. Purple Lekki in particular took huge leaps towards completion as the team sets course for the delivery of the retail portion of this landmark mixed-use asset.

We expect to complete Purple Lekki, the first IFC EDGE-certified mixed-used building in Nigeria, by mid-year 2023 and the single largest building homogenous floor-sized building in Nigeria. Real estate will continue to play a significant role in the economy, and we look to be at the forefront of that role with a firm footing to facilitate significant growth and higher returns for all our stakeholders.”

Financial Review

Gross earnings of ₦20.4 billion, up by 385.4% (FY 2021: ₦4.2 billion). Key drivers of gross earnings:

Revenue from the sale of trading property under development (22.7% of gross earnings) grew year-on-year by 242.6% to ₦6 billion (FY 2021: N1.4 billion; 32.2% of gross earnings). The major driver of this was the sale of our Nano apartments with the project 90% completed as of December 2022.

(22.7% of gross earnings) grew year-on-year by 242.6% to ₦6 billion (FY 2021: N1.4 billion; 32.2% of gross earnings). The major driver of this was the sale of our Nano apartments with the project 90% completed as of December 2022. Fair value gains on investment property (69.2% of gross earnings) of ₦1 billion (FY 2021: ₦1.0 billion; 24.0% of gross earnings). This was a result of revaluation changes in the fair value (FV) of investment properties with the contribution in excess of ₦13.0 billion coming from the Lekki Retailtainment.

(69.2% of gross earnings) of ₦1 billion (FY 2021: ₦1.0 billion; 24.0% of gross earnings). This was a result of revaluation changes in the fair value (FV) of investment properties with the contribution in excess of ₦13.0 billion coming from the Lekki Retailtainment. Rental income (2.7% of gross earnings) fell by 3.5% to ₦5 million from ₦577.9 million (13.8% of gross earnings) recorded in FY 2021. The major reason for the decline was concessions given to tenants in a bid to respond to economic conditions.

(2.7% of gross earnings) fell by 3.5% to ₦5 million from ₦577.9 million (13.8% of gross earnings) recorded in FY 2021. The major reason for the decline was concessions given to tenants in a bid to respond to economic conditions. Revenue from services to tenants (3.5% of gross earnings) declined by 5.0% to ₦4 million from ₦750.7 million (17.9% of gross earnings) in FY 2021. This was also a result of concessions given to tenants.

(3.5% of gross earnings) declined by 5.0% to ₦4 million from ₦750.7 million (17.9% of gross earnings) in FY 2021. This was also a result of concessions given to tenants. Other income (2.1% of gross earnings) grew by 97.0% to ₦8 million from ₦214.1 million (5.1% of gross earnings) in FY 2021. This growth was due to a significant increase in interest income earned from the placement of funds on higher cash balances.

(2.1% of gross earnings) grew by 97.0% to ₦8 million from ₦214.1 million (5.1% of gross earnings) in FY 2021. This growth was due to a significant increase in interest income earned from the placement of funds on higher cash balances. Impairment write-back/(loss) (-0.2% of gross earnings) was impaired by a loss of 112.6% to ₦(37.1) million from a writeback of ₦5 million in FY 2021 (7.0% of gross earnings). This was a result of loss impairment modelling and recognition of financial instruments.

Costs of sales rose by 288.3% to ₦3.5 billion (FY 2021: ₦891.3 million). The main driver of this increase was the increase in the cost of sales-trading property under development (90.2% of total costs of sales) which grew year-on-year by 318.6% to ₦3.1 billion (FY 2021: ₦745.9 million, 83.7% of total costs of sales).

This was a result of business expansion as well rising material costs reflective of the high inflationary environment, disruptions in the global supply chain and unfavourable exchange rate movement. Also impacting the cost of sales were:

Expenses on services to tenants (7.2% of costs of sales) increased by 149.4% to ₦0 million from ₦100.2 million (11.2% of costs of sales) in FY 2021. This was due to an increase in diesel prices and other utility expenses.

(7.2% of costs of sales) increased by 149.4% to ₦0 million from ₦100.2 million (11.2% of costs of sales) in FY 2021. This was due to an increase in diesel prices and other utility expenses. Other property operating expenses (2.6% of costs of sales) increased by 96.4% to N7 million from N45.2 million (5.1% of costs of sales) in FY 2021. This was driven by the increase in maintenance costs as a result of inflation.

Net revenue grew by 36.5% to ₦2.4 billion in FY 2022 (FY 2021: ₦1.8 billion), primarily on account of higher profit recorded on trading properties under development which stood at ₦1.5 billion, a 149.1% increase from the ₦606.3 million recorded in FY 2021.

However, unfavourable cost dynamics led to a reduction in the profit margin on trading properties of 32.6% (FY 2021: 44.8%). Net rental income declined by 21.2% to ₦932.2 million from ₦1.2 billion recorded in FY 2021.

This was because of slight declines in revenue from services to tenants and rental income and a higher increase in expenses on services to tenants and other property operating expenses. This resulted in a net rental income margin of 73.4% (FY 2021: 89.1%). Though the net revenue margin dropped to 41.4% (FY 2021: 66.8%), overall, the operating income margin expanded by 413bps to 83.0% (FY 2021: 78.8%).

Total other income of ₦14.5 billion (71.0% of gross earnings) an 853.8% increase from ₦1.5 billion (36.2% of gross earnings) in FY 2021. This increase is majorly attributable to fair value gains on the revaluation of investment properties which stood at ₦14.1 billion (FY 2021: ₦1.0 billion).

Benefitting from the growth in total other income, Operating income grew by 411.6% to ₦16.9 billion (FY 2021: ₦3.3 billion).

Total expenses of ₦2.2 billion (10.8% of gross earnings) grew by 1.7% (FY 2021: ₦1.8 billion; 42.7% of gross earnings) attributable to:

Operating expenses (38.8% of total expenses) increased by 10.7% to ₦851.9 million in FY 2022 from ₦769.6 million in FY 2021 (42.9% of total expenses). The increase in operating expenses was driven by a 1127.9% increase in other expenses to ₦470.6 million (FY 2021: ₦38.3 million), a 73.6% increase in printing and stationary to ₦2.6 million (FY 2021: ₦1.5 million) and a 66.9% increase in advertisement and public relations to ₦64.2 million (FY 2021: ₦38.5 million).

(38.8% of total expenses) increased by to ₦851.9 million in FY 2022 from ₦769.6 million in FY 2021 (42.9% of total expenses). The increase in operating expenses was driven by a 1127.9% increase in other expenses to ₦470.6 million (FY 2021: ₦38.3 million), a 73.6% increase in printing and stationary to ₦2.6 million (FY 2021: ₦1.5 million) and a 66.9% increase in advertisement and public relations to ₦64.2 million (FY 2021: ₦38.5 million). Personnel expenses (27.3% of total expenses) grew by 92.6% to ₦3 million in FY 2022 from ₦310.6 million in FY 2021 (17.3% of total expenses). The personnel costs consist of salaries of ₦463.7 million (77.5% of personnel expenses) and staff allowances ₦134.6 million (22.5% of personnel expenses).

This is attributable to the 73% increase in the number of senior staff employees in the Company which is reflective of the growing business, as well as the need to attract and retain highly skilled and competent manpower.

(27.3% of total expenses) grew by 92.6% to ₦3 million in FY 2022 from ₦310.6 million in FY 2021 (17.3% of total expenses). The personnel costs consist of salaries of ₦463.7 million (77.5% of personnel expenses) and staff allowances ₦134.6 million (22.5% of personnel expenses). This is attributable to the 73% increase in the number of senior staff employees in the Company which is reflective of the growing business, as well as the need to attract and retain highly skilled and competent manpower. Finance costs (33.9% of total expenses) grew by 4.6% to ₦2 million in FY 2022 from ₦711.6 million in FY 2021 (39.7% of total expenses). This brought the adjusted interest coverage ratio to 133.3% in FY 2022 (FY 2021: 99.7%).

Profit before tax rose by 873.5% to ₦14.7 billion (FY 2021: ₦1.5 billion) driven largely by higher revenue from increased activities and fair value gains on revaluation, resulting in a profit before tax margin of 72.2% (FY: 2021: 36.0%).

Profit after tax of ₦13.1 billion, up by 895.9% from ₦1.3 billion in FY 2021, resulting in a return on average assets of 36.2% (FY 2021: 6.1%) and return on average equity of 82.4% (FY 2021: 16.9%).

Year-to-date, total assets grew by 73.5% to ₦45.8 billion (FY 2021: ₦26.4 billion). The growth in non-current assets to ₦35.6 billion (FY 2021 ₦17.3 billion) was due to a 291.8% growth in investment property under development to ₦23.3 billion (FY 2021: ₦5.9 billion). Current assets increased by 11.9% to ₦10.2 billion (FY 2021: ₦9.1 billion) driven largely by an increase in accounts receivables which was up by 1610.4% to ₦2.7 billion (FY 2021: ₦159.7 million).

Shareholders’ funds increased to ₦22.8 billion from ₦9.0 billion due to a 218.9% increase in retained earnings to ₦19.0 billion (FY 2021: ₦6.0 billion). During the period, additional shares of 1,534,946,801 at ₦0.5/share were issued at a price of ₦225.0 per share, leading to significant growth in the share premium account.

Total liabilities grew by 32.5% to ₦23.1 billion (FY 2021: ₦17.4 billion), driven by a 28.5% increase in total borrowings to ₦20.0 billion (FY 2021: ₦15.6 billion).

Purple’s debt is comprised of long-term borrowings, which increased by 24.6% to ₦10.3 billion (FY 2021 ₦8.3 billion), while short-term borrowings (48.4% of the total borrowings), rose by 33.0% to ₦9.7 billion (FY 2021: ₦7.3 billion). This resulted in total borrowings to equity ratio of 0.9x (FY 2021: 1.7x).

About Purple

Purple is Nigeria’s breakthrough real estate and ﬁnancial services platform at the forefront of a real estate revolution. We invest in the development, management, and acquisition of superior multi-purpose properties and infrastructure across a wide range of sectors to democratise access to real estate ownership and investment, breaking down the barriers that prevent investors from the gains of appreciating assets.

Purple Real Estate Income Plc commenced operations in 2014 and is responsible for developing the Maryland Mall, a Grade-A mixed-use centre that boasts the largest outdoor LED screen in West Africa.

To discover more and join the Purple community, visit Purple. xyz