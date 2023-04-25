Key highlights

People with green skills tend to have more job prospects, stronger professional networks, and are more resilient to economic downturns than the rest of the workforce.

Linkedin is offering five free courses in sustainability and the green economy from now till the 30th of June, 2023.

The green economy is a field that is aimed at sustainable development without compromising the environment and reducing environmental risks and due to the growing commercial emphasis on sustainability, there is a high demand for individuals with skills in the green economy.

On LinkedIn, there are useful resources that are helpful for people who are looking for new opportunities, carrying out their current roles as sustainably as possible, or who just want to develop their skill set and consider their options.

As a result of this, LinkedIn now offers sustainability courses and resources for anyone looking to make a strong business case, whether they are a sustainability professional, a business leader, or an employee.

Data from Linkedin indicates that demand for workers with green skills has increased more than supply and the Sustainability Resource Hub is responsible for the provision of these courses. However, there are five courses that are available for free only till June 30, 2023.

Here are these free courses.

This course, taught by Fulya Kocak Gin, guides you through the emerging green jobs market and offers advice on how to tailor your approach to successfully land a greener role. According to her, there is a green job out there waiting for you, regardless of whether you are a student, entry-level candidate, career changer, or advanced professional.

Leyla Acaroglu, a LinkedIn Changemaker and UNEP Champion of the Earth, provides an overview of why sustainability presents a chance for innovation and growth in this course. Discover how the circular economy and sustainability affect daily life and business decisions through examples. Learn useful advice to inspire action, inspire others, and motivate sustainable product development and innovative business design.

In this course, Talal Gedeon explains the Internet of Things (IoT) and how it can be used to promote a more sustainable future. Explore the basics of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) and the role they can play in mitigating climate change, discover how big data and data sharing are used within the sustainability movement, and more.

Personal sustainability courses to help you go green at home:

This course will cover 30 key points from the Carbon Almanac, a comprehensive resource compiled by 1,900 people from 91 countries. Learn about the affordability of solar, climate change, the surprising amount of electricity used by Bitcoin, how the rise of convenience changed everything and more, and find out how you can make a difference.

This course, led by climate solutions educator Elizabeth Bagley, will teach individuals small steps to take to act more sustainably.

Some of these are: wasting less food,

switching to clean energy and using your voice. In other words, there are simple and effective climate solutions that can be implemented that will make a significant difference in the long-term sustainability of our planet.

The course includes eight individual climate actions that one can adapt to fit one’s lifestyle and also teaches how to reduce waste and pollution in your community while saving money.

The course teaches that developing green skills enables one to contribute to the future health and resilience of our planet, as well as boost employability.