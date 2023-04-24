The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has asked Nigerians to forget the rumours flying around about his health, saying that he is very strong.

Tinubu said that he is happy to be back to Nigeria after haven rested and is ready for the task ahead.

This was made known on Monday by Tinubu when he was addressing the huge crowd that followed him home after he came back to Nigeria from vacation.

What Tinubu is saying

An excited Tinubu urged them to ignore some of the speculations making the round in the last month that he was rushed abroad over his alleged ill health.

The president-elect disclosed that he actually left the country on March 21 for a vacation after a hectic campaign and election season.

He said, “I am happy to be back. I have rested, I’m refreshed and I’m ready for the task ahead.

“Forget about what the rumour mill may have told you. I’m strong, very strong.”

The health status of the president-elect has consistently come under intense scrutiny recently.

Tinubu also reassured that while in Paris, he never stopped working as kept ‘consulting and planning’ with a view to putting together a strong team so he could hit the ground running once he assumes office on May 29.

Tinubu received by huge crowd at airport

Tinubu was earlier expected back today, was received by a mammoth crowd of enthusiastic associates, party leaders and supporters who thronged the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja where his private jet touched down.

He was accompanied by his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu and son, Seyi.

Among those waiting to receive him at the airport were Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima; House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila; Governors Simon Lalong (Plateau); Abubakar Sani-Bello (Niger) and former Borno State Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff.

Others were former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole; ex-Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; APC Deputy National Chairman for North, Senator Abubakar Kyari; Deputy National Chairman for South, Emma Enekwu, and National Woman Leader, Dr. Betta Edu.

What you should know

Nairametrics had earlier reported that Bola Tinubu was expected to return back to the country today (Monday, April 24) after several weeks of being away and ahead of the May 29 inauguration.

Tinubu’s return back to Nigeria was confirmed by the Director of Media and Publicity, All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Bayo Onanuga, through a tweet post on his official Twitter account, on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Onanuga tweeted, ‘’Nigeria’s President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu returns to Abuja today after weeks of a well-deserved vacation in France. E kaabo! Se dada le de!’’