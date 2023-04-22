Article Summary

Mr Joseph Ari, the Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), took the team from Rohde & Schwalz to tour some of the organization’s facilities at its training facility in Jos.

What they said

According to Ari, the partnership would go beyond the fund because it would help young Nigerians develop their skills which would then create jobs and boost the country’s economy.

Prof. Pascal Anosike, a Rohde & Schwarz consultant who visited some of the fund’s facilities, stated that the partnership would increase the institutional capacity of the fund by utilizing the appropriate machinery and cutting-edge technologies in addition to human resources.

According to Anosike, the partnership will also increase the fund’s internship program and it would also lead to an international apprenticeship skills programme making the fund a training hub for other African countries.

Similarly, Mr Klans Schneider, also a consultant with Rohde & Schwarz, commended the fund for operating based on global standards.

What this means for Nigerian artisans

This comes as a welcome development as Nigerian youths would have the opportunity of training with world-class standards in technical skills that will further create employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

The youths can in turn become employers of labour and grow the internally generated revenue of the country.

About ITF

The ITF is a parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Nigeria under the Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment.

As part of its responsibilities, the ITF provides direct training, vocational and direct training, vocational and apprentice training, research and consultancy service, and administers the Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES).

The ITF also offers reimbursement and grant schemes for employment depending on the rate as published. The ITF with the funds bears part of the cost and also gives grants for further studies under this scheme.