Ukrainian President congratulates Tinubu on his emergence as president-elect of Nigeria.

He also invited Tinubu to Ukraine saying despite the war, Ukraine is determined to further strengthen cooperation with Nigeria at the bilateral level.

He noted that Tinubu’s visit will strengthen dialogue between both countries and contribute to further consolidating joint efforts of the international community.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has congratulated Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as president-elect of Nigeria following the 2023 presidential election.

In a congratulatory letter signed by Zelensky, He extended an invitation to Tinubu to visit Ukraine at a time convenient for him.

He noted that he counts on Nigeria for the practical implementation of the Principles of the UN Charter.

Zelensky noted that despite the War, Ukraine is determined to further strengthen cooperation with Nigeria at the bilateral level.

He said he is confident that Tinubu’s visit will strengthen the dialogue between both countries and contribute.

The letter reads “Please accept my sincere congratulations on your election as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Despite extremely difficult testing times, caused by the full-scale armed aggression of Russia against our state, Ukraine is determined to further strengthen cooperation with Nigeria at the bilateral level and within the framework of international organizations.

“We are grateful for your country’s support of the Resolution of the General Assembly of the United Nations Organization “Principles of the UN Charter underlying a comprehensive, just, and sustainable peace in Ukraine.

“I count on the active participation of Nigeria in its practical implementation. We see the further provision of global food security, of which Ukraine was and remains a reliable guarantor at the global level, as an important direction of cooperation.

“The fulfillment of this task will be facilitated by the successful implementation of the Ukrainian initiative “Grain from Ukraine”, which is designed to significantly increase the supply of grain to African countries in order to prevent famine.

“Taking this opportunity, I invite you to pay an official visit to Ukraine at a time convenient for you.

“I am confident that your visit will strengthen the dialogue between our countries and contribute to further consolidation of joint efforts of the international community aimed at solving the urgent challenges of today, in particular the crisis situation caused by Russia regarding the guarantee of world food security.”