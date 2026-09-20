LAWMA seals businesses over illegal dumping along Ago Palace Way

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has sealed businesses along Ago Palace Way over persistent illegal waste dumping and arrested 11 persons for unauthorised waste disposal on Lagos Island.

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has sealed businesses along Ago Palace Way over persistent illegal waste dumping and arrested 11 persons for unauthorised waste disposal on Lagos Island.

The development was announced by LAWMA Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Muyiwa Gbadegesin, in a statement published on the official Facebook page of the Lagos State Government on Saturday.

The enforcement targeted businesses and individuals accused of violating approved waste disposal practices as the authority intensifies efforts to curb illegal dumping and waste-related environmental nuisances across Lagos.

What they are saying

The Ago Palace Way operation covered plazas, hotels, lounges and warehouses identified by LAWMA as contributing to waste accumulation and environmental nuisances along the corridor.

According to Gbadegesin, the enforcement focused on activities resulting in waste build-up on road setbacks, medians and other unauthorised public spaces.

“In renewed enforcement efforts, the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has sealed premises identified for persistent illegal waste dumping along Ago Palace Way and arrested 11 persons for illegal waste disposal in various parts of Lagos Island,” the statement read in part.

Gbadegesin said the exercise demonstrated LAWMA’s resolve to enforce existing waste management regulations and ensure compliance with approved waste disposal practices across the state.

The enforcement is part of the authority’s broader efforts to improve environmental cleanliness and address waste management violations at their source.

11 arrested for illegal waste disposal

LAWMA also arrested 11 persons for unauthorised waste handling and illegal disposal during enforcement operations across Tinubu, Apongbon, Oke-Arin and CMC areas of Lagos Island.

The persons arrested were identified as Shabban Tasiu, Nkechukwu Nwokeji, Kolawole Elija, Sunni Sado, Subairu Lawal, Abi Lawal, Sufianu Musa, Yusuf Lawan, Ahmed Lawal, St. Peter Eze and Udo Richard.

Gbadegesin warned residents, traders, businesses and property owners against indiscriminate waste disposal on roads, walkways, drains and other unauthorised locations.

He urged residents and businesses to properly bag their waste and hand it over to accredited Private Sector Participation (PSP) operators.

He stressed that businesses and property owners must take responsibility for waste generated within and around their premises.

Gbadegesin said the enforcement formed part of the authority’s broader strategy to improve environmental cleanliness, tackle violations at source and promote responsible waste management.

The LAWMA boss said the exercise was not merely intended to apprehend offenders but also to encourage compliance and sustained behavioural change in waste management.

Get up to speed

Earlier in June 2025, the Lagos State Government announced that illegal dumping of refuse or littering would attract a N250,000 fine or up to three months’ jail term.

Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this in a statement on the government’s official Facebook page.

He warned that repeat offenders would face harsher penalties, stressing that dumping waste in drains, medians and road setbacks could worsen flooding, affect public health and degrade the city’s environment.

The state government had also warned developers and builders against dumping construction materials on roads or drainage channels, with offenders facing prosecution and possible sealing of structures.

The Lagos State Government has since intensified enforcement against waste dumping on roads, including directives to motor parks and garages across the state to maintain proper sanitation and ensure appropriate waste disposal.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has linked indiscriminate refuse disposal to worsening flash floods across parts of the state during periods of heavy rainfall.

Wahab had disclosed this during an inspection of the government-cleared median along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, where officials assessed compliance with directives against illegal occupation and waste disposal.

Residents, businesses, traders and property owners are expected to properly dispose of waste through accredited PSP operators and avoid using roads, drains, medians and other unauthorised locations as dumping sites.