Key Highlights

Mr. Ayodele Lawal has been appointed the Sales Director and a member of the Management Team of the board of Nigerian Breweries.

Lawal replaces Mr. Uche Unigwe, who is retiring from the company after attaining the mandatory retirement age.

He has held several senior sales roles in the Company and the parent company- Heineken.

The board of Nigerian Breweries Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Ayodele Lawal as the company’s Sales Director and a member of the management team.

This was contained in a notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public, as seen by the Nairametrics.

The statement signed by the Company Secretary, Uaboi Agbebaku, noted that the appointment was effective from 1st May 2023.

Mr. Lawal will replace Mr. Uche Unigwe, who is retiring from the Company on attaining the mandatory retirement age.

The board stated in the statement that the Company is grateful to Mr. Unigwe for his contributions to the growth of the Company and wishes him the best in his future endeavours following his well-deserved retirement.

Profile of Ayodele Lawal

According to the statement, Mr. Lawal brings with him over 30 years of experience in brewing and sales functions.

He has held several senior Sales roles in the Company and the parent company- Heineken.

He started his career with the Company in 1991 as a brewer and thereafter made a cross-functional move to Sales as a Field Sales Manager, rising through the ranks to the position of Regional Business Manager in Central, West, Lagos, and Port Harcourt regions.

In 2017, he was seconded to Heineken Vietnam and later in the same year, he was appointed National Sales Manager BRANA (Heineken OpCo in Haiti) before becoming in 2018, the Sales Director for Haiti.

He returned to Nigeria in 2021 to take up the role of Zonal Business Manager, North, and thereafter, the Zonal Business Manager, West.

What you should know

Nigerian Breweries is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) since September 5th, 1973. Nigerian Breweries is traded on the NGX under the ticker symbol “NB”.

NB closed its last trading day (Wednesday, April 19, 2023) at N36.20 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 1.5% drop from its previous closing price of N36.75. Nigerian Breweries began the year with a share price of N41.00 but has since lost 11.7% off the price valuation.