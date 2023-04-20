Breet, a top crypto trading platform, has recently partnered with Nasty Blaq, a well-known Nigerian comedian, and social media influencer, in an effort to shake up the world of crypto trading. The collaboration seeks to generate excitement and buzz around Breet’s innovative OTC strictly-spend crypto trading platform while leveraging Nasty Blaq’s social media presence and influence to drive more sign-ups and users for the platform.

The Breet X Nasty Blaq partnership will be launched through a digital-led campaign that focuses on awareness and acquisition. The campaign will employ a range of tactics and channels, including video and photo content, sponsored content on earned media, digital ads, and influencer media, to bring the event to life. The unveiling of the partnership is scheduled to take place on April 15th, 2023.

According to Obinna from Breet, “We are thrilled to team up with Nasty Blaq to revolutionize crypto trading in Nigeria. Our platform is designed to make it easy for regular users and businesses to get the fiat equivalent of their crypto. This partnership will harness Nasty Blaq’s social media presence to drive more sign-ups and users to our platform.”

As part of the partnership, Breet has introduced a referral code, NASTYB, which users can use to sign up and receive 800 reward points upon signup. The partnership is expected to increase awareness and adoption of Breet and Nasty Blaq’s brands.

Nasty Blaq, for his part, stated, “I am delighted to partner with Breet, a leading OTC strictly-spend crypto trading platform. Breet makes it simple for users to exchange their cryptocurrencies for fiat currency without relying on p2p trading, which is a game-changer in the crypto industry. I look forward to utilizing my social media presence to drive more sign-ups and users for the platform.”

The collaboration with Nasty Blaq is part of Breet’s commitment to changing how people trade cryptocurrencies in Nigeria. Breet’s platform allows users to strictly exchange cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin for fiat currency (Naira or Cedis), allowing them to receive payment in crypto and withdraw the coin in cash via bank transfer. Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and USDT are the cryptocurrencies currently accepted and exchanged by Breet. The product is available on Android and IOS platforms

About Breet

Breet is a leading OTC crypto trading platform that allows users and businesses to convert their cryptocurrencies to fiat currency (Naira and Ghana Cedis) instantly. Breet’s over-the-counter system securely enables users to convert and withdraw their crypto coin to cash in less than five(5) minutes without using peer-to-peer trading or any third-party agent. To learn more about Breet, please visit https://breet.app.

