Seplat Energy PLC today announced a planned leadership transition that positions the Company for its next phase of growth, while maintaining continuity in strategy, governance and execution.

After 13 years with the Company, including the last six as Chief Executive Officer, Mr Roger Brown will retire as CEO and as a Board Director on 31 July 2026.

Over the course of his tenure, Seplat Energy advanced its growth strategy through disciplined execution, including the acquisitions of Eland Oil and Gas in 2019 and Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU) in 2024.

The Board has appointed Engr. Effiong Okon as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director with effect from 1 August 2026. Engr. Okon brings more than 35 years of industry experience and a deep understanding of Seplat Energy, having served as Operations Director, New Energy Director and, most recently, Managing Director of ANOH Gas Processing Company, where he led project execution to first gas in January 2026.

The Board also announced that Chairman Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, CON, will retire on 31 December 2026. Since becoming Independent Chairman in April 2024, he has overseen the successful integration of MPNU and the articulation of Seplat Energy’s 2030 strategic plan.

Accordingly, the Board has elected Mr Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, as Chairman with effect from 1 January 2027. Mr Elumelu joined the Board in January 2026 and is Founder and Chairman of Heirs Holdings, which holds a 20.07% shareholding in Seplat Energy.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Roger Brown said: “It has been a privilege to serve Seplat Energy since 2013 and to lead the Company as CEO since 2020. I am proud of what we have built together and confident that Seplat is well-positioned for continued growth and long-term value creation.”

Senator Udoma said, “Roger has made an exceptional contribution to Seplat’s growth and transformation. We thank him for his leadership and are pleased to welcome Engr. Okon as incoming CEO.”

Engr. Okon added: “I am honoured by this appointment and look forward to leading Seplat Energy through its next phase of growth, with immediate focus on delivering the 2030 Roadmap and maximising the value in our portfolio.”

Mr Elumelu said, “I am honoured to assume the role of Chairman in January 2027 and to support Seplat’s next phase of growth. I look forward to building on the strong foundations laid by Senator Udoma and Roger Brown.”

About Seplat Energy Plc

Seplat Energy Plc is Nigeria’s leading indigenous energy company. It is listed on the Premium Board of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX: SEPLAT) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: SEPL). Through our strategy to build a sustainable business and drive the energy transition, we are transforming lives by providing affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy that drives social and economic prosperity.

Seplat Energy’s portfolio consists of 11 PMLs, 17 PPLs and 5 OMLs in onshore and shallow water locations in the prolific Niger Delta region of Nigeria, which we operate with partners including the Nigerian Government and other producers. Furthermore, we have an operated interest in three export terminals including; the Qua Iboe export terminal, Yoho FSO, and Bonny River Terminal (BRT), and operate two large offshore NGL recovery plants at Oso and EAP.

We operate three gas processing plants onshore, at Oben and Sapele on our Western Assets and the 300 MMscfd ANOH Gas Processing Plant on our Eastern Assets, an integrated joint venture with NGIC. Combined, these gas facilities augment Seplat Energy’s position as a leading supplier of natural gas to the domestic power generation market.

For further information, please refer to our website, https://www.seplatenergy.com/.