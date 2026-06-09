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CardinalStone Securities Limited has been named Stockbroker of the Year at the 2026 Nairametrics Capital Market Awards, held in Lagos on June 5, 2026.

The award recognises CardinalStone Securities’ outstanding contribution to the Nigerian capital market, its consistent delivery of value to investors, and its role in facilitating efficient access to capital and investment opportunities.

As one of Nigeria’s leading stockbroking firms, CardinalStone Securities has continued to distinguish itself through innovative trading solutions, deep market expertise, superior execution capabilities, and an unwavering commitment to client success. The recognition further reinforces the firm’s position as a trusted partner to institutional and retail investors navigating the evolving investment landscape.

Commenting on the award, Peter Omoregie, Managing Director, CardinalStone Securities said:

“We are honoured to be recognised as Stockbroker of the Year by Nairametrics. This award reflects the trust our clients place in us, the dedication of our team, and our commitment to delivering excellence in every transaction. We remain focused on helping our clients achieve their investment objectives while contributing to the growth and development of Nigeria’s capital market.”

Elile Olutimayin, Executive Director, CardinalStone Partners, said:

“We appreciate Nairametrics for this recognition and commend them for putting together a platform that celebrates excellence across financial services. This award reflects the hard work of our team, the confidence of our clients, and our continued commitment to excellence in Nigeria’s capital market.”

The Nairametrics Capital Market Awards celebrate institutions and market operators that have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation, and impact within Nigeria’s financial markets.

This latest recognition adds to CardinalStone Securities’ growing list of industry accolades and underscores the firm’s continued leadership in the Nigerian capital market.

About CardinalStone

CardinalStone is an independent, multi-asset investment banking group in Nigeria, providing advisory, capital markets, asset management, securities trading, trust services, financing, registrar services, and pensions solutions to institutional, high-net-worth, and retail clients.

The firm has advised on over ₦5 trillion in capital markets and M&A transactions and was the first brokerage to surpass ₦2 trillion in transaction value on the Nigerian Exchange. It has ranked as the number-one securities firm on the Nigerian Exchange by value for four consecutive years (2022–2025). In recognition of its market leadership and execution excellence, CardinalStone was named Africa’s Best Broker by Euromoney in 2025.