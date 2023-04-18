Key highlights

Autocheck has acquired an Egyptian company, AutoTager, to deepen its presence in North Africa.

This makes it the third acquisition by Autochek in less than a year and the sixth in under two years.

AutoTager said the acquisition provides it with a wide menu of options and cutting-edge tools to offer its customers a truly unique proposition.

Autochek, the automotive technology company making car ownership more accessible and affordable across Africa, has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in AutoTager, an Egyptian automotive technology company that makes it easier to find and buy cars.

The acquisition is to deepen Autocheck’s presence in North Africa and support the company’s ongoing growth even as it marks the company’s entry into Egypt, which is Africa’s second-largest economy and the continent’s second-largest automotive market.

AutoTager is a venture-backed startup that is removing the friction from the car buying and selling process in Egypt, enabling easier access to vetted vehicles and financing for consumers, and connecting dealers with serious buyers and technology solutions to improve their operations.

The company was founded in 2021 by Amr Rezk, a serial entrepreneur that has founded and co-founded multiple successful companies, including Fundseer, a leading private equity GP/LP coordination platform.

What they are saying

Commenting on the acquisition, Group CFO and co-founder of Autochek, Olajide Adamolekun, said:

“Amr’s background and track record is as impressive as it gets and I am delighted to have him on board. His experience will be invaluable as we enter the Egyptian market and continue on our mission to improve the automotive finance value proposition on the continent and catalyse more growth across the automotive ecosystem. There are many parallels between Autochek and AutoTager, and we are looking forward to building on these parallels to deliver more growth and success in the months and years to come.”

Also speaking on the acquisition, the CEO and Founder of AutoTager, Amr Rezk, said:

“We are thrilled to partner with Autochek to pursue several sizable and unique opportunities in the automotive space. Autochek has deep automotive expertise and brings a proven playbook and several all-weather strategies that have been tested and validated in multiple complex high-growth

“The company’s track record of concurrently operating various business models in the automotive space is stellar and provides us with a wide menu of options and cutting-edge tools to offer AutoTager’s customers a truly unique proposition. We have very exciting plans and are confident that the global OEM and financing partnerships that Autochek has secured will also provide us with differentiated access allowing us to lead in our space while targeting high-quality top decile returns.”

This acquisition makes it the third for Autochek in less than a year and the sixth in under two years, reflecting its emergence as the leading Pan-African automotive technology company.

The company now has active operations in 9 countries across East, West, and North Africa, with a partner-led footprint of more than 2,000 dealers and workshop locations.

This footprint enables unparalleled insights into vehicle-related transactions and positions Autochek and its subsidiaries to deliver effective solutions for the needs of a wide range of stakeholders in Africa’s automotive ecosystem.