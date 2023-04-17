Key Highlights

Key market indices were down by 1.47 percent in Monday’s trading as the nation’s bourse again ended negative.

The stock market closes bearish as the market capitalization declined to N417 billion.

Market breadth closed negative with 16 gainers relative to 18 losers.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears regain dominance, driving down the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 1.47% to close at 51,127.38 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N417 billion to close at N27,850 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 0.90%. The stock market has advanced by 468.28 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed negative as IKEJAHOTEL led 16 gainers, and 18 losers topped by CHAMPION at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 51,127.38 points

Previous ASI: 51,893.94 points

Percentage Day Change: 1.47%

Y-T-D: 0.90%

Market Cap: N27,850 trillion

Volume: 226.5 million

Value: N1.56 billion

Deals: 4,373

NGX Top ASI gainers

IKEJAHOTEL up + 9.48% to close at N1.27

INTENEGINS up + 9.47% to close at N 1.85

CHIPLC up + 8.77% to close at N 0.62

NGXGROUP up + 8.16% to close at N26.50

JAIZBANK up + 5.68% to close at N0.93

NGX Top ASI losers

CHAMPION down – 9.94% to close at N4.44

INTENEGINS down – 6.98% to close at N1.20

MTNN down – 6.67% to close at N224.00

TRANSCOHOT down – 5.80% to close at N6.50

AFRIPRUD down – 5.45% to close at N5.20

Top 3 by Volume

TRANSCORP – 63,440,491

FIDELITYBK –41,306,390

STERLINGNG -22,781,100

Top 3 by Value

ZENITHBANK– N292,630,715

FIDELITYBK -N210,899,861

GTCO – N181,815,818