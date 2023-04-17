Key highlights

The Reimagining Healthcare Scholarship is an initiative by Novartis and One Young World to support young social entrepreneurs and their initiatives and assist in accelerating their leadership journey.

The participants will have access to the all-expense-paid One Young World 2023 Summit in Belfast, United Kingdom, which takes place from 2 – 5 October

Nationals of all countries who are 18-30 years of age are eligible to apply for this scholarship before the 15th of May 2023

The Reimagining Healthcare Scholarship by Novartis and One Young World is a scholarship program designed to encourage young social entrepreneurs and accelerate their leadership journey.

The scholarship aims to spread the company’s culture of ‘Inspired, Curiosity, and Unbossed’ by providing an opportunity for young leaders who have a passion for healthcare and want to contribute to improving people’s lives and making the world a better place.

Novartis scholars are young leaders who promote, advance, and/or solve the most important issues in healthcare and mental health. They include healthcare professionals, nurses, volunteers, and medical students.

Benefits to scholars

Access to the One Young World 2023 Summit in Belfast, United Kingdom, which takes place from 2 – 5 October.

Hotel accommodation in Belfast between 1 – 6 October.

Travel to and from Belfast (economy). All meals covered (includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner on conference days).

Ground transport may be required between Summit accommodation and the Summit venue.

Selection Process

One Young World will evaluate these applications according to the following criteria:

Demonstrated capacity for leadership

Evidenced commitment to delivering positive change within healthcare and health-based initiative.

Having a good understanding of global issues

Have a track record of generating impactful and innovative ideas

Evidence of addressing key local and/or global healthcare issues

Skills: Leadership, Innovation and Creativity, Collaboration, Entrepreneurial, Navigating complexity, Delivering results, Challenging the status quo.

Eligibility Criteria

Aged 18 – 30

Nationals of all countries are eligible to apply for this scholarship. One Young World will prioritize applicants from countries that are traditionally underrepresented at the One Young World Summit.

Applicants cannot be employed by Novartis and must demonstrate a considerable positive impact in the healthcare sector in some capacity.

Apply here before the 15th of May, 2023

About Novartis

Novartis is a global healthcare company that aims to deliver high-value medicines that alleviate society’s most significant disease burdens through technology leadership in R&D and novel access approaches.

The company has a rich history that spans over 250 years. It has been involved in developing innovative products to address some of society’s most challenging healthcare issues.

In 2021, it was named one of Forbes’ Most Admired Pharmaceutical Companies.