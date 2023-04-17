The Nigerian government has approved the use of R21 Malaria Vaccine (Recombinant, Adjuvanted).

The approval was revealed in a press briefing on Monday by Mojisola Adeyeye, the Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in Abuja.

Last week, Ghana became the first country in the world to approve the new malaria vaccine from Oxford University.

She said the approval was made by NAFDAC while exercising its mandate under NAFDAC Act CapN1, LFN 2004.

She noted that the vaccine is indicated for the prevention of clinical malaria in children from 5 months to 36 months of age. The storage temperature of the vaccine is 2-8 °C,”

More details soon ….