Key Highlights

The Nigeria Immigration Service acting for the Federal Government of Nigeria filed a suit against the Company and some Directors

Seplat Energy has said that is aware of a suit filed at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, by the Nigeria Immigration Service (acting for the Federal Government of Nigeria) against the Company and some of its Directors and Officers.

This was contained in a notice to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) and obtained by Nairametrics.

The immigration status of the Chief Executive Officer

The statement signed by Mr. Basil Omiyi, the Board Chairman noted that the suit is in relation to the immigration status of the Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy Plc, Mr. Roger Brown, and the withdrawal of his immigration visa by the Ministry of Interior.

Corporate governance

The Company said it refers to its announcement of 9th March 2023 and continues to follow the rule of law and uphold high standards of corporate governance.

“Seplat Energy remains confident that it has provided all of the required documentation to the Ministry of Interior and the judicial process will address the circumstances appropriately, while it continues to engage and cooperate with the immigration authorities in Nigeria.

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.10 of the Rulebook of the Nigerian Exchange, 2015 (Issuer’s Rule),” the company noted.

What you should know

Seplat Energy had on 9th March refuted a news report following a letter regarding the residency status of its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Roger Brown.

In a notice to NGX, Seplat said it wishes to refute the false allegations against Mr. Brown, which have been presented to the Ministry of Interior and the public by certain petitioners, and which have not been brought to the attention of Mr. Roger Brown or Seplat Energy for a reaction.

It noted that the orchestrated media reports are clearly calculated to spread false information.

“Seplat Energy will be engaging with the Ministry to reject the impressions created by these allegations. The Board believes that these allegations are a spurious and vindictive reaction to the enforcement of corporate governance standards in the Company by the Board of Seplat Energy.

Over the past decade, Mr. Brown has earned an unblemished record of service and leadership in the Company. On 8th March 2023, the Board of Seplat Energy unanimously passed a vote of confidence in Mr. Brown, who continues to discharge his duties and responsibilities as CEO from the Seplat UK office,” the company said.