Key highlights

The AREF Women in Research Essential Grant Writing program is for emerging female biomedical/health researchers in Africa who are actively seeking independent funding but have yet to secure that big grant

Eligible applicants are those who have been awarded a research doctorate (Ph.D./DPhil/MD) from a recognized academic institution within the previous 6 years

The program will be done online program and held over eight 3-hour sessions during the weeks of September 18, 2023, and November 6, 2023. Submissions should be made before the deadline of 12 May 2023.

Applications are open for the Africa Research Excellence Fund (AREF) Women in Research Essential Grant Writing Skills Programme 2023.

The AREF will be working to strengthen the health research capacity of scientists in Africa who are engaged in tackling the continent’s significant health challenges which is why the call is specifically open to female biomedical/health researchers.

It is for those who will be at a stage in their research career where they are actively seeking independent funding but have yet to secure that big grant necessary to support your research independence.

AREF is calling for applications from women who are active, emerging biomedical/health researchers in Africa to participate in its Essential Grant Writing Skills Programme.

Program details

This fully online program will be held over eight 3-hour sessions during the weeks of September 18, 2023, and November 6, 2023.

There will be a five-week break in between the two sessions, where you will be expected to write a draft proposal.

This is an intensive program that is designed to produce tangible progress towards a grant proposal by the end of the Programme. Your commitment to the entire Programme and to the additional work outside of sessions will be necessary to achieve these outcomes.

Program Format

The Programme will hold:

Monday 18 to Friday 22 September 2023: daily 3hour online sessions, 09:30-12:30 GMT

Wednesday 08 to Friday 10 November 2023: daily sessions 3hour online sessions, 09:30-12:30 GMT

Participants will be provided with appropriate learning materials including preparatory exercises before the first session and between sessions and each session will be delivered through Zoom. Participants will work in online groups and subgroups.

Program Topics

The program will cover the following topics:

Developing and expressing your unique research niche

Formulating a compelling research question

Understanding funders’ requirements

Writing in plain English

Writing the different sections of a proposal

Key parts of a typical Case for Support / Project Description

Planning your proposed project and budget

Principles of managing and collaborating with a team

Understanding and practicing peer review

Preparing for a Fellowship interview.

Eligibility requirements

Female health researcher/scientist

Citizen of a country in Africa.

Have been awarded a research doctorate (Ph.D./DPhil/MD) from a recognized academic institution within the previous 6 years, i.e. awarded on or after 01 January 2017); OR you have a medical/clinical qualification plus a research-relevant Master’s degree awarded within the previous 6 years.

And you are currently employed in Africa by a recognized university and/or specialist research institution.

You have not participated already in equivalent proposal development / grant-writing training.

A significant part of your current employee role is to develop and conduct health research.

You do not already have a significant portfolio of international research grants (Combined value of £250,000 or more).

Application details

Check for details here on how to apply and what you need, after which you can then click here to apply online, upload all documents, and submit before the deadline of 12 May 2023.